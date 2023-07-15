Eric Green

Eric Green 

Straight Pride T-shirt wearer Eric Green said it was right for him to have it on when he took a photo with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. 

“I’ve been wearing this shirt every day since I had it made because I’m proud of who I am,” said Green in a Saturday interview. 

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Hey Jonathan Cluett Imagine being any person in Alberta and seeing NDP members marching with communists in the streets. You know $hit like that. Cause you know, commies have murdered over 100 million people in the 20th century. The naz is murdered “only” 12 to 15 million. Yet for some reason there’s a commie party in Canada and two in the US. So go crawl into your gynaecologist office and keep your leftist musings to yourself.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This is phony as 3 dollar bill, he is Liberal plant.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

I will be voting for Smith and Pollievre but I agree with him regarding his disappointment in both of them being opposed to the message on his T-shirt. Equal rights are equal rights for everyone.

D&J
D&J

Two sides..to a one sided slant. Gay is good..straight is not. Wow..what a message. Did you pick your lane premier?

Bguilfoyle
Bguilfoyle

To each their own. Do what you want, but don't push it in children. They can decide on their own when they're old enough.

