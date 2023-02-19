Homeowners have dealt with declines in sales and prices for almost a year and while there will be more, Robert Hogue, assistant chief economist at RBC Economics, says the end may be near.
“The latest data confirmed the pace of decline has slowed since the fall for resales, pointing to a nearby bottom,” says Hogue.
“But so far there are few indications the price correction has run its course. The national composite MLS Home Price Index fell 1.9% month-over-month (m/m) in January, which represented a slight acceleration from the 1.6% average decline in the prior five months. We expect property values to fall further in the near term as buyers contend with persistent affordability issues.”
BC and Ontario are under the most pressure, says Hogue.
“January activity was the weakest in 14 years in both provinces. Demand-supply conditions have been soft since summer, leading to material price declines,” he says. “The MLS HPI is down 12% since the cyclical peak in BC and 18% in Ontario, both exceeding the 15% drop nationally.
Prices in Ontario markets had large price drops, ranging from 26% down in London to down 20% in Barrie.
“But the price correction extends well beyond BC and Ontario,” says Hogue. “The MLS HPI is down since the cyclical peak in all but one province, Newfoundland and Labrador, where the index is still trending upward.
“It’s just the magnitude of the decline so far has been more muted, between -10% in Manitoba and -1% in Saskatchewan. Quebec City surprisingly posted the biggest monthly drop of 6.3% in the country. On the other hand, prices increased in Saint John (up 2.3% m/m), Saskatoon (up 1.5% m/m), Halifax-Dartmouth (up 1.4% m/m) and Calgary (up .4% m/m).”
Hogue says indications that activity is levelling off in Ontario and may soon do so in other regions suggest the housing market correction in Canada is likely in a late stage.
“Still, we see downward price pressure continuing across most of the country in the coming months,” he says. “The Bank of Canada’s 25 basis-point increase in its policy rate in January, the last hike this cycle in our opinion, will keep things challenging for buyers from coast-to-coast.”
“We believe prices in BC have the biggest downside at this stage given the extremely poor affordability situation in the province, high sensitivity to interest rates and soft demand-supply conditions.”
“Massive earlier gains in Ontario also leave plenty of room for prices to fall deeper in several markets, including the Greater Toronto Area, although we think most of the correction is behind us.”
Housing supply is a concern, says Hogue.
“While climbing 3.3% m/m in January, new listings in Canada are still trending lower. We expect that trend to reverse as the end of the Bank of Canada’s rate hike campaign prompts more sellers to list their properties,” he says.
“Higher interest rates may also press a number of current owners to sell if mortgage payments become unmanageable. To date, mortgage delinquency rates have remained exceptionally low across Canada at just .14%.”
Another more optimistic outlook for the year comes from SafeBridge Financial co-founder and chief strategy officer Chris Karram, who told Canadian Mortgage Professional prior to the release of CREA’s January statistics the Bank of Canada’s approach on its benchmark rate was unlikely to be anywhere near as dramatic as in 2022.
“Personally, I do believe we should see these rate hikes slow down, the unprecedented rate hikes that we saw last year and no-one could have predicted,” said Karram. “It’s one thing to predict that rates are going to go up, it’s another thing to predict that they were going to go up as quickly and aggressively as they did."
“And that was scary for a lot of people. I really don’t believe that we’re going to see anything close to that level of rate hikes this coming year.”
Karram believes a growing number of homeowners have adjusted to the new environment and are determined to push ahead with their home buying plans after sitting on the sidelines in 2022.
“That’s been bolstered by the central bank’s apparent willingness to hit pause on rate hikes for now, assuming inflation and other economic indicators continue to play out as expected in the months,” he says
“I think realistically Canadians, at least a number of them, not all of them, are starting to feel a little more comfortable with the current reality. I think they’re getting used to where they’re at, and these changes that have happened are scary. Some are very cautious of that, but overall, this does not look to be a year of uncertainty the way it was last year.”
When the banks start foreclosure of 10's of thousands Ontario homes, then we will hit bottom. Nothing the federal government says otherwise will stop what they put into motion.
