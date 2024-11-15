‘F--KING FASCISTS’: Editor of Scientific American resigns after bashing Trump voters

Laura Helmuth, the editor-in-chief of Scientific American, has resigned after spewing a profanity-laced, “f–king fascists,” tirade against Trump voters on election night, reported the New York Post on Friday.“I’ve decided to leave Scientific American after an exciting 4.5 years as editor in chief,” Helmuth announced on her Bluesky account Thursday.“I’m going to take some time to think about what comes next and go birdwatching.”Helmuth’s resignation arrived after she published a series of social media posts on election night bashing people who voted for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris.“Solidarity to everybody whose meanest, dumbest, most bigoted high-school classmates are celebrating early results because f–k them to the moon and back,” Helmuth wrote on Bluesky on Nov. 5.Helmuth also wrote, “I apologize to younger voters that my Gen X is full of f–king fascists.”“Every four years I remember why I left Indiana (where I grew up) and remember why I respect the people who stayed and are trying to make it less racist and sexist. The moral arc of the universe isn’t going to bend itself.” Helmuth’s posts led to a firestorm on social media, with people demanding her resignation, saying she could not continue her job as editor-in-chief objectively, reported the New York Post. Helmuth subsequently deleted the posts.The next day, she shared a Scientific American article called “Election Grief Is Real. Here’s How to Cope.”