Fatal Edmonton hit and run being investigated as a murder

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Homicide Section is now leading the investigation into a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred last Friday in west Edmonton. The incident, initially treated as a hit-and-run, has taken a darker turn, and investigators are now treating it as a homicide.About 12 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a hit-and-run collision in the vicinity of 156 St. and 107 Ave. Witnesses said a black Lincoln SUV struck a male cyclist in a parking lot before fleeing the scene. The victim, identified as Lawrence Bishop, 31, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.A post-mortem examination conducted on Tuesday by the Edmonton Medical Examiner revealed that Bishop died from blunt injury. The manner of death is currently pending further investigation by the police.Johnathan Morgan, 38, was arrested following the collision and has so far been charged with dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop after an accident resulting in death and driving while suspended. Subsequent investigations have uncovered a connection between the victim and the accused, leading authorities to believe the incident may have a more complex background.EPS Homicide Section is now at the forefront of the investigation, seeking additional information from the public. Investigators are urging witnesses and individuals with dashcam or home security footage of the collision or events leading up to it to come forward. Information can be provided to the EPS by calling 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.