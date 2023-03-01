The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Energy Department have each said COVID-19 was most likely leaked from the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology.
FBI director Christopher Wray told Fox News on Tuesday, "The FBI, has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan."
"The FBI has folks who focus specifically on the dangers of biological threats, which include things like novel viruses like COVID, and the concerns that in the wrong hands the threats that those could pose.”
"So here you are talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab that killed millions of Americans and that's precisely what that capability was designed for."
According to The Wall Street Journal, Wray said the Chinese Communist Party has been trying to "thwart and obfuscate" FBI investigations into COVID-19's origins as well as other parts of the U.S. government and foreign partners.
Wray's statement followed the Department of Energy's classified report that the COVID-19 pandemic occurred due to an unintended lab leak.
The stunning assertion by the US Energy Department comes more than a year after the FBI concluded a lab accident in China was the origin of the disease which has killed more than 6.8 million people around the world, including 1.1 million in the US, reports The New York Post.
The FBI’s decision was made with “moderate confidence” and remains the bureau’s opinion, said The Wall Street Journal,which first reported the Energy Department’s own finding on Sunday, which made its determination with “low confidence,” sources who’ve read the classified report told the Journal.
China has always disputed the claims of Wuhan being the source of the pandemic.
"The origin of the novel coronavirus is a scientific issue and should not be politicized," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said during a Monday press conference.
The admissions from the FBI and Energy Department go against what scientists, experts, and media heads said about COVID-19 coming from an animal at the Wuhan wet market located a few miles from the Wuhan lab.
On Monday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby noted that President Joe Biden supports "a whole-of-government effort" to uncover what led to the pandemic, says Newsmax.
"We're just not there yet," he said. "If we have something that is ready to be briefed to the American people and the Congress, we will do that."
Lawmakers and other prominent figures tore into Dr. Anthony Fauci after the Energy Department’s conclusion, reports The New York Post.
Fauci repeatedly rejected the idea the virus originated in the Wuhan lab.
In July of last year, Fauci hedged slightly by saying that he was keeping an “open mind” about the lab leak possibility, only to later insist “it looks very much like this was a natural occurrence,” says The Post.
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), a member of the House Oversight Committee, tweeted on Monday he looked forward to interrogating Fauci about the government’s response to the pandemic.
“Dr. Fauci sought the limelight on the backs of the American people, their businesses, education, & quality of life,” he tweeted. “From magazine covers, Sunday shows, & elitist receptions, he ignored the science to clench power & clout. I have many questions, & I look forward to asking them.”
Psychologist Jordan Peterson used the news to share, in a tweet, a 2012 journal article authored by Fauci that warned of the “remote” possibility of a pandemic triggered by an outbreak tied to gain-of-function research.
“Is anything at all beyond the bounds of belief now? Anything? This is a journal article from none other than Anthony Fauci in 2012. Every day I read something new that I just can’t process,” Peterson wrote.
Suspicions about the lab leak theory are divided along political lines, says The New York Times.
Many Democrats have not been persuaded by the lab leak hypothesis, with some saying they believe the natural causes explanation and others saying they are not certain that enough intelligence will emerge to draw a conclusion, says the Times.
But many Republicans on Capitol Hill have said they believe the virus could have come from one of China’s research labs in Wuhan. A congressional subcommittee, created when Republicans took over the House in January, has made examining the lab leak theory a central focus of its work. It is expected to convene the first of a series of hearings in March, the Times continued.
The Times also reported some US spy agencies remain divided over the origins of the virus.
(3) comments
3 years ago you were censoring for saying this
Now that they want world war against China and Russia they change their tune
It’s hard to fathom just how corrupted everything is
If you go over over to online CommieBC news, you won't find any mention of this. The legacy (bought-and-paid-for fake-newz) media is still firmly in the pocket of our Fascist Dictator and the Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition.
I'm guessing they won't find the link of government funding via Faucci, to that same lab, or they will forget. World War III here we come.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.