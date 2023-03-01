NY Post front page

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Energy Department have each said COVID-19 was most likely leaked from the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology.

FBI director Christopher Wray told Fox News on Tuesday, "The FBI, has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan."

Wuhan lab

Courtesy Syracuse.com

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(3) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

3 years ago you were censoring for saying this

Now that they want world war against China and Russia they change their tune

It’s hard to fathom just how corrupted everything is

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

If you go over over to online CommieBC news, you won't find any mention of this. The legacy (bought-and-paid-for fake-newz) media is still firmly in the pocket of our Fascist Dictator and the Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I'm guessing they won't find the link of government funding via Faucci, to that same lab, or they will forget. World War III here we come.

