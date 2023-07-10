COVID antibodies

Three times the number of department of Employment staff were investigated compared to the number of staff reported to have been fired for defrauding pandemic relief programs, says a federal briefing note.

This disclosure comes after the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) confirmed investigations into widespread fraud, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

How many were consultants versus full time employees ? How many were bi-lingual, which provinces and which status- new immigrant vs Canadian ? So we entrust our taxpayer information withes these people ? No wonder no one was charged under Panama Papers. They are learning from the system.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

And not a single case was referred to law enforcement, the message, if you are a federal employee, you are free to rob the taxpayer of billions, but if you are a taxpayer, you will be imprisoned for trying to keep your own money.

jokeco68
jokeco68

Yes but even though there was hundreds of billions of dollars squandered and thousands of Canadians defrauded taxpayers the main thing is everyone was kept safe from that terrible flu. Yes, this is sarcasm

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I get sarcasm, it’s amazing to me how many people don’t.

northrungrader
northrungrader

So are we, Canadian taxpayers still paying for their severance, benefits, and pensions?

nocows
nocows

Charge them all and fire them.

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

👍👍

