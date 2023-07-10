Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Three times the number of department of Employment staff were investigated compared to the number of staff reported to have been fired for defrauding pandemic relief programs, says a federal briefing note.
This disclosure comes after the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) confirmed investigations into widespread fraud, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“We know in times of crisis the risk of fraud is heightened,” said the Feb. 8 note Protecting the Integrity of ESDC Programs.
“The department has robust analytics capabilities that have been actively monitoring and identifying cases of potential fraud in our systems since the launch of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.”
On Feb. 2, the department revealed that 49 employees were fired because they pretended to be unemployed and claimed $2,000 Emergency Response Benefit checks.
“These employees will be required to pay back the funds,” said the note.
However, the department stated that 160 employees, which is three times more than the previous number, were found to have tried to cheat the program.
“The department implemented several initiatives and measures to review the situation and identify irregularities,” said the note.
“The department conducted an administrative investigation into a total 160 employees due to potential misrepresentation identified.”
“The other cases were administratively cancelled or had their security status maintained and due diligence continues,” said the note. It did not elaborate.
On July 1, the CRA confirmed to the National Post that they had fired 20 employees and were investigating 600 more for taking money from the Response Benefit program for personal gain.
So far, no other federal department or agency has shared any information about the extent of fraud in their department.
“Protecting the integrity of programs, their use and departmental information is of the utmost importance and requires that the department maintain rigorous security practices, including taking proactive measures against the risks that employees of the ministry may pose,” said the department of Employment note.
“That being said, employees who were deemed ineligible and took advantage of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit were terminated because they broke the employer’s trust in them and no longer met their terms of employment.”
“The department is committed to upholding the public’s confidence in the integrity of the federal public sector, which is essential to Canada’s well-being,” said the note.
Conservative MP Michael Kram (Regina-Wascana, SK) discovered the fraud during a regular meeting of the Commons Public Accounts committee on February 2nd.
“How many of those cases were referred to law enforcement?” asked Kram.
“There was no referral to law enforcement,” replied Mary Crescenzi, assistant deputy Employment minister.
(7) comments
How many were consultants versus full time employees ? How many were bi-lingual, which provinces and which status- new immigrant vs Canadian ? So we entrust our taxpayer information withes these people ? No wonder no one was charged under Panama Papers. They are learning from the system.
And not a single case was referred to law enforcement, the message, if you are a federal employee, you are free to rob the taxpayer of billions, but if you are a taxpayer, you will be imprisoned for trying to keep your own money.
Yes but even though there was hundreds of billions of dollars squandered and thousands of Canadians defrauded taxpayers the main thing is everyone was kept safe from that terrible flu. Yes, this is sarcasm
I get sarcasm, it’s amazing to me how many people don’t.
So are we, Canadian taxpayers still paying for their severance, benefits, and pensions?
Charge them all and fire them.
👍👍
