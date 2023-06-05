CBC Logo

A Privy Council memo suggested the CBC should be mandated to broadcast government messaging during a “national crisis,” according to an Access to Information request.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this proposal came after cabinet aides expressed frustration over having to purchase advertising space during the pandemic.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(8) comments

Craig R
Craig R

Cancelled my cable so i was not subjected to their verbal garbage. Couldnt justify being forced to pay for 30 channels of Liberal propoganda.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

How is that gonna work..they have around a 5% viewership?

Left Coast
Left Coast

I propose the CBC change it's name to reflect it's actual purpose . . . evidently "Pravda" the old Soviet Propaganda outlet handle is now available.

John1963
John1963

The definition of Insanity. Keep doing what did not work. Trust is the real currency of a stable society. In 2023 there is no trust in the media, or public health as it was squandered over the last 3 years. Rather than ask the question "why don't people trust us?" they are choosing to do more of what caused them to loose the trust of the public.

martina1
martina1

[thumbup][thumbup]

Jane V
Jane V

See confirmation of this in Rodney Palmer's testimony Day 2 Ottawa National Citizens Inquiry. Shameless!

carole
carole

Here is a link to Palmer's testimony:

This will take you an hour to watch …

You will quickly understand that the CBC was working for the government to ensure that you would listen to the governments 'science' and make sure that Canadians were scared.

Or just watch his closing statements

https://librti.com/view-video/testimony-cbc-journalist-exposes-the#dp

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The CBC already is the mouthpiece of the Lib/NDP regime, so what will change? Maybe they will need more taxpayer dollars? Maybe then they don’t have to try and hide their bias? Although they don’t do that now. Maybe they will work in concert with the Stazi(RCMP) to report on people who peacefully protest or aren’t in agreement with the dictatorship? The CBC, CRTC, Canada Post, and many others are dinosaurs, and without billions in government funding would have been extinct years ago.

