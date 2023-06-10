Freedom Convoy

 

A false security bulletin issued by the department of Public Safety claimed that Freedom Convoy protesters had vandalized federal buildings, according to Access to Information records. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the bulletin said it had “confirmation” of the damage, but no evidence was provided. 

Fake Freedom Convoy Bulletin

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

JPB
JPB

All of the Convoy members being sued should sue the federal govt over this.

Report Add Reply

