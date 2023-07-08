Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Pandemic lockdowns and vaccine mandates played a crucial role in preventing a significantly higher death toll, compared to that of Word War II, according to the Public Health Agency (PHA) in briefing notes and a self-published study What Could Have Happened.
The PHA claims that the loss of Canadian lives would have been twenty times greater without these measures.
“Canada’s collective efforts in achieving high vaccine coverage and adhering to public health measures may have saved up to an estimated 760,000 lives, 1.85 million hospitalizations and 34 million COVID-19 cases,” said a PHA briefing note.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the same note said it “may have saved up to 800,000 lives” with lockdowns and vaccine mandates. “Canada has achieved one of the highest levels of individuals with their primary vaccine series completed in the world at 81%,” wrote staff.
The briefing note was created for Harpreet Kochhar, former president of the PHA, in preparation for a hearing held on Feb. 6 by the Commons Public Accounts committee.
During this hearing, Kochhar was expected to address inquiries regarding an audit that revealed the wastage of $1 billion worth of vaccines by the PHA.
“Do we have data on the number of lives saved in per capita terms if we compare Canada and the United States?” asked Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos (London North Centre, ON).
“We have done a study in which we modelled and almost 800,000 lives were saved,” replied Kochhar.
“1.9 million hospitalizations were avoided and 34 million COVID cases were prevented by making sure there was early access to vaccines and we had public health measures in place,” said Kochhar. He did not elaborate at the time.
A total of 44,000 Canadians were killed in World War Two. The 1919 Spanish Flu epidemic killed 50,000 without any vaccines.
Current pandemic deaths number 53,000, within the range predicted by the PHA in an early warning report 17 years ago.
In its 2006 Canadian Pandemic Influenza Plan, the PHA predicted “between 11,000 and 58,000 people would die in Canada” in any future Asian coronavirus outbreak.
No independent researcher has verified the claim that 800,000 deaths were averted.
The figure of 800,000 was obtained from a Canada Communicable Disease Report published in August 2022.
This report was authored by seven members of the PHA, including Dr. Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer.
“This study illustrates what may have happened in terms of coronavirus disease infections, hospitalizations and deaths in Canada had public health measures not been used to control the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the report Counterfactuals of Effects of Vaccination and Public Health Measures on COVID-19 Cases in Canada: What Could Have Happened?
The National Citizens Inquiry report is coming out soon. It will be far more believable.
[thumbup] it will be truthful compared to this nonsense.
what a strange and unscientific comment? Scandinavia (Sweden) did none, and their mortality rate was lower than anywhere else! Where did Tam get this drivel from and why are news outlets and real journalists not fact checking this.
This article just angers me!! The only comfort I can take here is that there is a just God and one day the PHA can try running this past Him.
“Pandemic lockdowns and vaccine mandates played a crucial role in preventing a significantly higher death toll, compared to that of Word War II, according to the Public Health Agency”
What an absolutely INSANE statement!! So, Tam is a hero? 😫😫😫. Not even close!! What a dangerous, dangerous, self- inflating statement to make. Shameful and disgusting!!
And the “vaccine” for COVID is still killing people right now.
Oh my the lies are thick from the Tam thing. Maybe she should look at the rise in all-cause mortality in the western world that started in 2021 and coincided with some strange jabba jabba that was being pushed incessantly.
Scholarship condemning lockdowns is slowly, steadily increasing, a relentless
https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/flying-saturday-july-8-2023-c-and?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=463409&post_id=133905069&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email
From the article: 'The article quoted Nobel Prize-winning physicist Richard Feynman, who in 1969 famously said “Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts.” Truer words were never spoken. So I guess all us of contrarians were doing science all along. Who knew.
Gosh. How many times over the last three years have I written about the dangers of ceding decision-making to experts? Historically, “experts” as a class were only supposed to INFORM our decision making, not MAKE decisions for us. That key historical distinction seems utterly lost on our friends from the left, and our present woeful circumstances constitute the best evidence of why we’ve never before put “experts” in charge of anything.'
"On Thursday, the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal ran a story about the failures of lockdown policy:"
"researchers reviewed over twenty thousand separate studies."
"The article described two substantial new analyses of near-universal lockdown policies enacted in every country but one (Sweden, the control group). Both reports concluded lockdown policy made little or no difference in saving lives, but had massive destructive effects."
Disinformation.
None of the models they created during the entire Covid debacle were accurate. And neither is this one. I will never bother to read a government study again.
I was watching real world statistics and news long before the vax was unleashed on our populace. And tracking who was saying what, what mandate measures and coercive forces were being applied by who and etc.
Teresa Tam and Deena Hinshaw were denying, twisting data, hiding obvious facts, the lot. Almost worse was the fact that they distorted and denied the efficacy of ivermectin and HCQ. Vitamin D and other alternatives right out of the gate, before the vax was released, and just let people die.
They had to or the coming vax would never have got its EUA. They had to or there would have been sound evidence available that the vax was unnecessary, and that all its horrible accompanying risks would not have been needed at all.
The vax was huge risk and little efficacy, the alternatives were essentially zero risk proven for decades and very substantial effectiveness. As a result of Tam and Hinshaw's tyrannical efforts, we now live on into a future of vax side effects.
There is no forgiving the handling of the 'pandemic' in Canada, and especially Alberta. Start to finish it was criminal medical malpractice, and they continue to make statements that have LONG since proven false. Zero trust going forward.
Cadman Weylan you are absolutely 💯 point on! Well said!
Last figure I respected, was 17,000 MILLION dead world wide. What is most embarrassing to me is that Canada is recorded at 81% in taking the kill shots. To me that is an IQ test, and Canada looks terrible. The African Nations did so very much better. Looks to me that we need to improve our Education system, to produce critical thinkers, thinkers who can discriminate truth from lies, rather than the forced indoctrination that is spewed out by the media. Time to find the sites that prevent censoring. Helena Guenther
What a joke of a study, there is no way to actually know this. At the onset of Covid predictions of Death caused by Covid, where calculated to be a high numbers of deaths. and those number of deaths didn’t happen. Are they using those calculations and their supposedly actual count numbers of Covid deaths to come up with the this number of saved lives. Their Covid death counts where calculated with other causes of deaths, every death was considered a Covid death. They had nothing concrete to base these calculated numbers of save deaths they are patting their backs for. More. Mass Psychosis for the population of their propaganda.
The face of evil.
Funny how Tam's doctored report contradicts credible studies and statistics from Stats Can and around the world.
I just made a spreadsheet in excel and it came up with "the jab killed 800,000". So I think mine is more accurate than theirs.
Nothing and I mean nothing this government or its cronies say should be accepted as fact or truth.
This is such nonsense. The only way to really know how much lockdowns and vaccines did or did not save us, is to compare to a country that did not enforce either and see what their death rate was. You do have to factor in year over year death rates and see if there was an increase.
Their numbers are so unscientific. But then again we're talking about the people who were preaching that natural immunity is a thing of the past 🤣. Real scientists 🤯. They could probably not figure out how a grade 3er at a science fair makes their volcano explode.
All countries can be compared to Sweden who did not follow lockdowns to get a general reckoning.
Thank you. However, the final count is not in yet. Any politicians still kicking AND healthy two years from now, did not get the jab and boosters. That's my story and I'm sticking to it. Happy Stampede :)
You are right Ernie, I knew immediately that the dirt bags would get Normal Saline, while all us terrorists, which is what we are considered, would get the kill shot.
Ernie - 💯 right!!!
