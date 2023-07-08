Theresa Tam COVID
By Matthew Horwood

Pandemic lockdowns and vaccine mandates played a crucial role in preventing a significantly higher death toll, compared to that of Word War II, according to the Public Health Agency (PHA) in briefing notes and a self-published study What Could Have Happened. 

The PHA claims that the loss of Canadian lives would have been twenty times greater without these measures.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Jane V
The National Citizens Inquiry report is coming out soon. It will be far more believable.

Jasper425
[thumbup] it will be truthful compared to this nonsense.

guest356
what a strange and unscientific comment? Scandinavia (Sweden) did none, and their mortality rate was lower than anywhere else! Where did Tam get this drivel from and why are news outlets and real journalists not fact checking this.

BG Manning
This article just angers me!! The only comfort I can take here is that there is a just God and one day the PHA can try running this past Him.

BG Manning
“Pandemic lockdowns and vaccine mandates played a crucial role in preventing a significantly higher death toll, compared to that of Word War II, according to the Public Health Agency”

What an absolutely INSANE statement!! So, Tam is a hero? 😫😫😫. Not even close!! What a dangerous, dangerous, self- inflating statement to make. Shameful and disgusting!!

And the “vaccine” for COVID is still killing people right now.

free the west
Oh my the lies are thick from the Tam thing. Maybe she should look at the rise in all-cause mortality in the western world that started in 2021 and coincided with some strange jabba jabba that was being pushed incessantly.

rker225
Scholarship condemning lockdowns is slowly, steadily increasing, a relentless

https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/flying-saturday-july-8-2023-c-and?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=463409&post_id=133905069&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email

Jane V
From the article: 'The article quoted Nobel Prize-winning physicist Richard Feynman, who in 1969 famously said “Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts.” Truer words were never spoken. So I guess all us of contrarians were doing science all along. Who knew.

Gosh. How many times over the last three years have I written about the dangers of ceding decision-making to experts? Historically, “experts” as a class were only supposed to INFORM our decision making, not MAKE decisions for us. That key historical distinction seems utterly lost on our friends from the left, and our present woeful circumstances constitute the best evidence of why we’ve never before put “experts” in charge of anything.'

rker225
"On Thursday, the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal ran a story about the failures of lockdown policy:"

"researchers reviewed over twenty thousand separate studies."

"The article described two substantial new analyses of near-universal lockdown policies enacted in every country but one (Sweden, the control group). Both reports concluded lockdown policy made little or no difference in saving lives, but had massive destructive effects."

Goose
Disinformation.

PersonOne
None of the models they created during the entire Covid debacle were accurate. And neither is this one. I will never bother to read a government study again.

Cadmann Weyland
I was watching real world statistics and news long before the vax was unleashed on our populace. And tracking who was saying what, what mandate measures and coercive forces were being applied by who and etc.

Teresa Tam and Deena Hinshaw were denying, twisting data, hiding obvious facts, the lot. Almost worse was the fact that they distorted and denied the efficacy of ivermectin and HCQ. Vitamin D and other alternatives right out of the gate, before the vax was released, and just let people die.

They had to or the coming vax would never have got its EUA. They had to or there would have been sound evidence available that the vax was unnecessary, and that all its horrible accompanying risks would not have been needed at all.

The vax was huge risk and little efficacy, the alternatives were essentially zero risk proven for decades and very substantial effectiveness. As a result of Tam and Hinshaw's tyrannical efforts, we now live on into a future of vax side effects.

There is no forgiving the handling of the 'pandemic' in Canada, and especially Alberta. Start to finish it was criminal medical malpractice, and they continue to make statements that have LONG since proven false. Zero trust going forward.

LOL (Little Old Lady)
[thumbup]

BG Manning
Cadman Weylan you are absolutely 💯 point on! Well said!

Jane V
[thumbup][thumbup]

guest1226
Last figure I respected, was 17,000 MILLION dead world wide. What is most embarrassing to me is that Canada is recorded at 81% in taking the kill shots. To me that is an IQ test, and Canada looks terrible. The African Nations did so very much better. Looks to me that we need to improve our Education system, to produce critical thinkers, thinkers who can discriminate truth from lies, rather than the forced indoctrination that is spewed out by the media. Time to find the sites that prevent censoring. Helena Guenther

Got Ya
What a joke of a study, there is no way to actually know this. At the onset of Covid predictions of Death caused by Covid, where calculated to be a high numbers of deaths. and those number of deaths didn’t happen. Are they using those calculations and their supposedly actual count numbers of Covid deaths to come up with the this number of saved lives. Their Covid death counts where calculated with other causes of deaths, every death was considered a Covid death. They had nothing concrete to base these calculated numbers of save deaths they are patting their backs for. More. Mass Psychosis for the population of their propaganda.

dgmcdnld
The face of evil.

john.lankers
Funny how Tam's doctored report contradicts credible studies and statistics from Stats Can and around the world.

Mr. Grumpy
I just made a spreadsheet in excel and it came up with "the jab killed 800,000". So I think mine is more accurate than theirs.

FreeAlberta
Nothing and I mean nothing this government or its cronies say should be accepted as fact or truth.

PersonOne
[thumbup]

terryc
This is such nonsense. The only way to really know how much lockdowns and vaccines did or did not save us, is to compare to a country that did not enforce either and see what their death rate was. You do have to factor in year over year death rates and see if there was an increase.

Their numbers are so unscientific. But then again we're talking about the people who were preaching that natural immunity is a thing of the past 🤣. Real scientists 🤯. They could probably not figure out how a grade 3er at a science fair makes their volcano explode.

paradoxi67
[thumbup]

rker225
All countries can be compared to Sweden who did not follow lockdowns to get a general reckoning.

Ernie
Thank you. However, the final count is not in yet. Any politicians still kicking AND healthy two years from now, did not get the jab and boosters. That's my story and I'm sticking to it. Happy Stampede :)

guest1226
You are right Ernie, I knew immediately that the dirt bags would get Normal Saline, while all us terrorists, which is what we are considered, would get the kill shot.

BG Manning
Ernie - 💯 right!!!

