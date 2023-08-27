EnerGuide Label
Image courtesy of Government of Canada

Cabinet looked into putting energy labels on houses, according to records.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Privy Council asked homebuyers if they would like EnerGuide labels on residences, especially since fuel is expensive.

(3) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

And China builds one new coal fired electricity plant per day while our politicians are over there grovelling on their knees and receiving their orders and bribes

Impossible to describe the treachery and scum that is our political establishment

rianc
rianc

Canadians like to live in houses, not multi family dwellings. While the wealthy can afford to spend money to make their homes more energy efficient, the poor cannot. It is the poor that struggling to pay for Trudumb's tax and spend government lifestyle right now.

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Remember when government wasnt invovled in every aspect of our lives. This future sucks. Sure hope we get ro vote libs out.

