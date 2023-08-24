Less than one-third of Canadians have a "high trust" in the federal government, according to the Public Health Agency (PHA).
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, only “large media organizations" and celebrities had lower scores on the trust scale.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
“Trust, particularly in the government and healthcare sector, is central to the effectiveness of public health measures,” said a PHA report.
“While respondents have a lot of trust in hospitals and healthcare workers, trust in the federal government (e.g. the Public Health Agency) is much lower.”
Canadians were asked, “Using a ten-point scale where 10 is a very high level of trust, how much do you trust the following people and organizations?”
Doctors and nurses were trusted by 56%, scientists by 52%, and family and friends by 42%.
Only 32% had “high trust” in the federal government, followed by respondents’ provincial government (26%), “journalists and reporters working for large media organizations” (18%), “ordinary people” (12%), “people I follow on social media” (8%) and celebrities (8%).
“Celebrities and the people respondents follow on social media are trusted the least by respondents,” said the report Use of Public Health Measures, Advice and Risk Assessment Survey.
“Notably, journalists and reporters working for large media organizations are trusted less than the federal government by survey respondents.”
The results were from 6,200 respondents from all over the country and nine federal focus groups. The PHA spent $172,237 for Abacus Data to conduct this research.
The findings come after a report from the PHA on June 8, which recognized that people's lack of trust in national experts grew as the pandemic continued.
“Asked what the remedy might be for restoring trust, participants suggested being honest and admit your mistakes,” said the report The Impact of the Pandemic Experience on Future Vaccine-Related Intentions and Behaviour.
“People want factual, balanced, unbiased and politically neutral information that includes source attribution,” said the $171,545 report by Earnscliffe Strategy Group. About a fifth of Canadians, 17%, said they were less likely to trust the Government of Canada than before the pandemic.
“In discussion around how their trust in information sources had been affected by their pandemic experience, there were few who indicated their trust in any source had increased and many who indicated having lost trust,” said Pandemic Experience.
“This much was echoed by health care professionals who indicated their patients’ trust in at least one level of government had waned,” wrote researchers.
“Health care professionals explained information from the government was fast-evolving, not always clear and at times contradictory.”
(5) comments
32 percent so just enough to elect libtards again hahahaha.
They deserve zero trust and defunded and have thier liscences revoked. They are not news. They are propaganda arms of a globalist, treasonous government.
“Why won’t you trust us, we only lie to you constantly without any repercussions.”
This was predictable if politicians had thought through their actions. Not only is there now a huge distrust in government sources, but a massive distrust in doctors and the medical system. Early studies are now showing a significant decrease in childhood vaccines as one fall out from the obvious COVID vaccine lies. "Science" has taken a huge hit because it has become very obvious that many scientists are in it for the "money", except the system we have developed actually only awards research money to "appropriate" research (in Canada the majority is government awarded monies). Media (mainstream) was perhaps the worst for me for the obvious unbalanced reporting they now do. For that matter ALL of their work is now opinion reporting and not reporting of facts. Personally, I have my new sources of information and "trust" and none of them are the usual channels.
Honest Science and Truth has taken an incredible hit in the last 3 yrs. The paid for spin in science is so bad now, that honest scientists don't trust it. Pier review is mostly falsified, and means nothing, thus useless. A lot of money is spent on propagandizing us, and as a result we are easier to mold. People who study history say we are now in the Bolshevik stage- Cultural Marxism. Look at woke. Fantasy and emotion, not reality. Hard to make sound decisions in our society, using tools of fantasy, instead of hardcore reality. It's taken the Talmudists thousands of yrs. to manage our "destruction" and create their world domination, but they are now here in full, and finally open force right now. We now very openly need to resist, before the full force of the slavery, is impossible to bear. Helena Guenther
