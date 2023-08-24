Newspaper stack

Newspaper stack 

 Courtesy David Donnelly/CBC

Less than one-third of Canadians have a "high trust" in the federal government, according to the Public Health Agency (PHA).

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, only “large media organizations" and celebrities had lower scores on the trust scale.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

32 percent so just enough to elect libtards again hahahaha.

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

They deserve zero trust and defunded and have thier liscences revoked. They are not news. They are propaganda arms of a globalist, treasonous government.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

“Why won’t you trust us, we only lie to you constantly without any repercussions.”

Report Add Reply
klcarterdp
klcarterdp

This was predictable if politicians had thought through their actions. Not only is there now a huge distrust in government sources, but a massive distrust in doctors and the medical system. Early studies are now showing a significant decrease in childhood vaccines as one fall out from the obvious COVID vaccine lies. "Science" has taken a huge hit because it has become very obvious that many scientists are in it for the "money", except the system we have developed actually only awards research money to "appropriate" research (in Canada the majority is government awarded monies). Media (mainstream) was perhaps the worst for me for the obvious unbalanced reporting they now do. For that matter ALL of their work is now opinion reporting and not reporting of facts. Personally, I have my new sources of information and "trust" and none of them are the usual channels.

Report Add Reply
guest1226
guest1226

Honest Science and Truth has taken an incredible hit in the last 3 yrs. The paid for spin in science is so bad now, that honest scientists don't trust it. Pier review is mostly falsified, and means nothing, thus useless. A lot of money is spent on propagandizing us, and as a result we are easier to mold. People who study history say we are now in the Bolshevik stage- Cultural Marxism. Look at woke. Fantasy and emotion, not reality. Hard to make sound decisions in our society, using tools of fantasy, instead of hardcore reality. It's taken the Talmudists thousands of yrs. to manage our "destruction" and create their world domination, but they are now here in full, and finally open force right now. We now very openly need to resist, before the full force of the slavery, is impossible to bear. Helena Guenther

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.