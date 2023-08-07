A federal report reveals that the cabinet will not achieve its goals of increasing the use of French in Canada, even with spending billions of dollars in promotions.
“Worrisome demographic trends” see bilingualism rates decline over time, it said.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
“Initiatives are not sufficient to contribute to some expected long-term outcomes,” said the department of Canadian Heritage report.
“Notably, the contribution of Francophone immigration is not sufficient to increase the demographic weight of francophones outside Québec.”
Census data show the proportion of Francophones outside Québec since 2011 has decreased from 3.8% to 3.5%.
Statistics Canada projects a continued decline to 2.7% by 2036. The report said a federal Action Plan budgeted at more than $2 billion has not curbed the trend.
“The funding for the Action Plan does not live up to its objectives, particularly that of increasing the rate of bilingualism of Canadians,” said the report, Horizontal Evaluation of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2018-2023.
“Data from StatsCan indicate a decrease in the relative weight of Francophones in the country. In addition, there was a slow increase in the rate of bilingualism among English-speaking Canadians outside Québec.”
According to an official estimate, successive cabinets have spent $7.7 billion on language programs since 2004.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, subsidies were intended to increase bilingualism rates and keep French-language communities at 4% of the population outside Québec.
On June 16, Languages Commissioner Raymond Théberge testified at the Commons Languages committee, stating that immigration from former French colonies in Africa, such as Mali and Ivory Coast, is necessary to preserve the French language in Canada.
“We need to recruit where there are pools of French speakers,” testified Théberge.
“Francophone immigration is crucial to development of our official languages communities. Statistically speaking, the relative demographic weight of Francophones is declining.”
“We need to ensure we recruit immigrants where there are significant Francophone populations,” testified Théberge.
“In the past, I think we were focusing in some European regions, but it is clear the future of French is found in Africa.”
According to federal government data, most people who immigrate to Canada are from India, China and the Philippines.
“I understand the Department of Immigration is focusing on Cameroon, but as a former director of the University of Moncton, we had many students who came from Ivory Coast, Mali, Senegal,” said Théberge.
In North America, French is a dying language. The most spoke language in the world is English followed by Spanish. Both of these languages are also the most spoken in North America. Time to recognize reality that French is dying in Canada and nothing the government does will change that, especially since other languages are spoken more than French in some areas of Canada due to immigration. Those immigrants struggle to learn English, they are not about to learn French as well.
As the last few years have proven, acknowledging reality can be very expensive. Not mattering the side we are on, we all hugely pay. Anyone not walking with blinders on, knew years ago ( depending on age ), French was a dying language internationally, & in countries the size of our Canada, it has been as well. English has been & continues to grow as the international language of business. Aside from the days of Upper & Lower Canada, to present times, english has been the language that has bound us. Only to be surpassed as Canada's worst PM ever thanks to his son, Trudope #1 in order to buy votes & with the stroke of a pen made Canada supposedly bilingual. This falsehood has & continues to cost us immeasurably. What a person chooses to do privately ( legally ) is there business for which I greatly support, just don't ask the taxpayer to pay for it.
French is the "Latin" of the 21st century . . . no one cares today, not even in France.
The language is dying just like the French Intellectuals did a century ago . . .
The costs of putting two languages on every consumer item is enormously expensive. It is much more than the $7.7B the feds spend to promote a dying language in Canada. Just kick Quebec out of Canada and we would be so much better off. A bonus is that there wouldn't be French politicians to wreck our economy.
The new country of West Canada, I predict, would spend not a penny.
Drop french as a second language. Its no where near used enough to warrent being an official language.
Save millions. Open up the political world so qualified people who dont speak french can run this country. Seems to me most of our problems in the is country have french in the background. Time to fix that Trudeau mistake..
