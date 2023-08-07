Canadian federal government building
Image courtesy of Canadian government

A federal report reveals that the cabinet will not achieve its goals of increasing the use of French in Canada, even with spending billions of dollars in promotions. 

French language textbook

“Worrisome demographic trends” see bilingualism rates decline over time, it said.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

rianc
rianc

In North America, French is a dying language. The most spoke language in the world is English followed by Spanish. Both of these languages are also the most spoken in North America. Time to recognize reality that French is dying in Canada and nothing the government does will change that, especially since other languages are spoken more than French in some areas of Canada due to immigration. Those immigrants struggle to learn English, they are not about to learn French as well.

Report Add Reply
gtkeough
gtkeough

As the last few years have proven, acknowledging reality can be very expensive. Not mattering the side we are on, we all hugely pay. Anyone not walking with blinders on, knew years ago ( depending on age ), French was a dying language internationally, & in countries the size of our Canada, it has been as well. English has been & continues to grow as the international language of business. Aside from the days of Upper & Lower Canada, to present times, english has been the language that has bound us. Only to be surpassed as Canada's worst PM ever thanks to his son, Trudope #1 in order to buy votes & with the stroke of a pen made Canada supposedly bilingual. This falsehood has & continues to cost us immeasurably. What a person chooses to do privately ( legally ) is there business for which I greatly support, just don't ask the taxpayer to pay for it.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

French is the "Latin" of the 21st century . . . no one cares today, not even in France.

The language is dying just like the French Intellectuals did a century ago . . .

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

The costs of putting two languages on every consumer item is enormously expensive. It is much more than the $7.7B the feds spend to promote a dying language in Canada. Just kick Quebec out of Canada and we would be so much better off. A bonus is that there wouldn't be French politicians to wreck our economy.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

The new country of West Canada, I predict, would spend not a penny.

Report Add Reply
Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Drop french as a second language. Its no where near used enough to warrent being an official language.

Save millions. Open up the political world so qualified people who dont speak french can run this country. Seems to me most of our problems in the is country have french in the background. Time to fix that Trudeau mistake..

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.