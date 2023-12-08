Fed gov’t drops claim ArriveCan app ‘saved lives’

The Public Health Agency of Canada admitted on Thursday that it had no evidence to support the claim that its ArriveCan app had saved lives.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Agency justified the $54 million program by claiming it saved many lives.“The Agency cannot quantify the exact number of lives indirectly saved through ArriveCan,” the Agency wrote the Commons Government Operations committee. “Without the use of restrictive measures and without high levels of vaccination, Canada could have experienced higher numbers of infections and hospitalizations.” It did not elaborate.On April 22, 2020, the cabinet mandated that cross-border travellers download the app to pre-submit proof of vaccination before entering Canada. However, this requirement was suspended on October 1, 2022.ArriveCan was promoted as a timesaver. According to the department of public safety's June 5 Inquiry of Ministry presented in the Commons, the mandatory use of the app was estimated to save travellers "about five minutes."Managers later claimed ArriveCan was also a lifesaver. “It cost $54 million and it was value for money,” Minh Doan, chief federal technology officer, testified on November 14 at the Government Operations committee. “As far as I am concerned, it saved lives.”“Would you provide something in writing to us quantifying that statement?” asked Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West, AB), committee chair. “We have heard repeatedly from people on the witness stand about how it has miraculously saved lives. Can you let us know how many?”Liberal MP Marcus Powlowski (Thunder Bay-Rainy River, ON), who is a medical doctor, stated that the claim was unverifiable.“Having studied public health, I would think that finding that evidence is going to be very difficult,” said Powlowski.The Public Health Agency has often stated that lives were saved by vaccine mandates, lockdowns, and other measures.“We have done a study in which we modelled and almost 800,000 lives were saved,” Harpreet Kochhar, then-Agency president, testified last February 6 at the Commons Public Accounts committee.“1.9 million hospitalizations were avoided and 34 million COVID cases were prevented by making sure there was early access to vaccines and we had public health measures in place,” said Kochhar. He did not explain the figures.In a follow-up briefing note, the Agency said pandemic restrictions “might have saved up to 760,000 lives.” The modelling used to calculate the figure was not detailed.Health Minister Mark Holland told the Commons on November 1 that the cabinet “saved literally hundreds of thousands of lives, which is something we should be deeply proud of.” He did not elaborate.By Agency estimates, a total of 56,291 Canadians have died from COVID-19, compared to the approximately 50,000 deaths during the 1919 Spanish Flu, which occurred before the establishment of the department of health.