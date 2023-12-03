Fed ‘green tech’ agency future uncertain over 'inside dealings'

The future of Sustainable Development Technology Canada, which taxpayers fund, is unclear after turmoil related to inside dealings.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne told reporters he would "reserve judgment" on whether the federal agency should continue operating after 22 years.“Will this organization survive?” asked a reporter. “I reserve judgment,” replied Minister Champagne. “I want to get to the bottom of things. I am not satisfied with the current situation.”Parliament founded the agency in 2001 to provide subsidies to green technology ventures. The agency's CEO resigned on November 10 and the chair resigned on November 20 due to issues of inside dealings. The chair, Annette Verschuren, acknowledged she voted to give a $217,000 grant to her own company, NRStor Incorporated in Toronto, which was not making a profit at the time.Champagne said the cabinet “must actually understand whether the allegations that have been raised are founded and what nature they are.” Sustainable Development Technology is currently being investigated separately by the Auditor General, the Ethics Commissioner and the Commons Ethics committee.Champagne's comments came after a committee hearing the previous Wednesday, where Liberal and New Democrat MPs voted against calling whistleblowers to testify about corporate misconduct at Sustainable Development Technology Canada.“This issue is absolutely unbelievable,” said Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, ON), who sponsored a motion to summon whistleblowers.“Canadians cannot afford to feed themselves and Liberal insiders are shovelling hundreds of thousands of dollars to their friends. This is an incredibly important issue.”On November 6, Champagne testified at the Commons Ethics committee stating he personally took responsibility for any misconduct at the agency.“The buck stops with me and everything,” said Champagne. “I agree with that.”Champagne commissioned a September 26 Fact Finding Exercise Report that found agency directors “did not recuse themselves” in distributing $38.4 million worth of subsidies to corporate friends. “The allegations of mismanagement are serious,” said Champagne. “It is important for us to act quickly.”“Have you met with the whistleblowers?” asked Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, AB). “I don’t think it would be appropriate,” replied Champagne.Conservative MP Larry Brock (Brantford-Brant, ON) pointed out Champagne was first informed of the allegations on March 5.“There’s not just one whistleblower, up to 20 whistleblowers consisting of employees, consisting of senior executives,” said Brock. “I know Sustainable Development Technology Canada likes to classify them just as troublemakers, but they’re not. They received advice to prepare a 300-page information package and send that off to the Privy Council Office.”