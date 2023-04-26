Cheque and pen
Image courtesy of Money Knack on Unsplash

A report revealed that a federal agency provided so many corporate subsidy cheques that the staff complained of the excessive workload.

Stressed Canadian Worker Courtesy CBC

According to an internal audit by the National Research Council, the “employees’ mental health” was affected.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

martina1
martina1

You guys have both hit the nail on the head. I’m playing the world’s smallest violin for them right now. I used to work with a former CRA employee, who ended up quitting the private sector job because it was too stressful and she got too many customer complaints. She decided to go back to CRA where she “didn’t have to be nice to people” (her words).

Oh these poor gov’t employees 😭

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Well, I’m tired of providing the money so these over paid, under worked lazy slob Federal employees can file

It out left right and centre, as well as providing the funds to pay them more than they would ever receive in the private sector, we also provide them with a pension no one would get in the private sector, benefits that are unattainable in the private sector, a work from home schedule, that entails little work, again not in the private sector, Am I the only one who is tired of these whining sniveling government employees?

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

I’ve got no sympathy for any federal “worker”! Nothing but self entitled woke leftists useless communist crybabies! But I also don’t like giving my tax $$ away for dumb things (which also could be a federal worker)!

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Farmer, I’m with ya, not once will a government employee say “hey handing out taxpayer dollars to everyone and everything is not right”. They simply think it’s too much work to write all those cheques, no regard for where that money has to come from. Fire them all, and stop the corporate welfare.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.