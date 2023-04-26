A report revealed that a federal agency provided so many corporate subsidy cheques that the staff complained of the excessive workload.
According to an internal audit by the National Research Council, the “employees’ mental health” was affected.
“Delivering the program put pressure on staff,” said the report Evaluation of the Innovation Assistance Program.
“Employees’ mental health, well-being and work-life balances were challenged.”
The Council, from the outbreak of the pandemic, offered wage subsidies to companies involved in research and development.
It was “an emergency wage subsidy program for innovative Canadian businesses” separate from other wage subsidy plans.
The Evaluation report said the program was finalized in four days and paid out subsidies from April 21, 2020, to March 13, 2021.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the program allowed corporations to “stack” subsidies from other federal schemes up to 100% of their payroll costs.
“Program staff needed to ensure stacking limits were respected for funds received from other sources including other government departments and agencies and National Research Council research and development project funding did not exceed 100% of the total salary cost of any employee,” said the report.
Auditors cited enthusiastic reviews by companies that received taxpayers’ money.
“By far the fastest I’ve ever seen government dollars get out the door!” Evaluation quoted one applicant.
The program cost $373.8 million.
A majority of recipients, 55%, “also received another form of government support” such as interest-free loans under a Canada Emergency Business Account program.
A total of 2,230 companies received subsidies.
Auditors said so many cheques were authorized that National Research Council staff complained of overtime.
“Unexpected work was created,” said the report.
“Delivery of the program did generate an unprecedented volume of work that challenged staff work-life balance and well-being, particularly in the absence of additional surge capacity.”
“Standing up the program in just four business days, assessing more than 4,000 applications, developing contribution agreements for 2,000 firms and processing as many claims while simultaneously fielding program inquires all in a very tight time frame put significant pressure on staff,” wrote auditors.
The report claimed subsidies supported 26,581 jobs. Claims were not verified.
“The program helped firms avoid layoffs, rehire staff that were temporarily laid off and avoid a decline in business long enough for operations to stabilize,” said the report.
“Maintaining staff was especially key.”
“The pandemic created major challenges and uncertainty for small and medium-sized enterprises, especially for early-stage firms affected by issues such as abandonment or reduction of research and development activities, staff cutbacks, market disruptions, cancelled contracts, risk aversion from investors and impacts on key supply chain partners,” said the report.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
You guys have both hit the nail on the head. I’m playing the world’s smallest violin for them right now. I used to work with a former CRA employee, who ended up quitting the private sector job because it was too stressful and she got too many customer complaints. She decided to go back to CRA where she “didn’t have to be nice to people” (her words).
Oh these poor gov’t employees 😭
Well, I’m tired of providing the money so these over paid, under worked lazy slob Federal employees can file
It out left right and centre, as well as providing the funds to pay them more than they would ever receive in the private sector, we also provide them with a pension no one would get in the private sector, benefits that are unattainable in the private sector, a work from home schedule, that entails little work, again not in the private sector, Am I the only one who is tired of these whining sniveling government employees?
I’ve got no sympathy for any federal “worker”! Nothing but self entitled woke leftists useless communist crybabies! But I also don’t like giving my tax $$ away for dumb things (which also could be a federal worker)!
Farmer, I’m with ya, not once will a government employee say “hey handing out taxpayer dollars to everyone and everything is not right”. They simply think it’s too much work to write all those cheques, no regard for where that money has to come from. Fire them all, and stop the corporate welfare.
