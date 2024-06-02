Federal focus groups test new Canada Day logos

The Privy Council has conducted focus group research to gauge public reaction to a new logo intended to boost enthusiasm for Canada Day, according to recently released documents. Blacklock's Reporter says the initiative follows a 2020 report that indicated Canadians generally do not exhibit overt patriotism but possess a quiet pride in their nation’s strength and freedom.Six focus groups in BC, Ontario, and Québec reviewed “visual concepts developed by the federal government to promote Canada Day,” according to a pollsters’ report. The research was part of an $814,841 contract with The Strategic Counsel.The need for new Canada Day logos was not explicitly stated. “Participants were shown each concept individually and prompted to share their initial reactions,” detailed the report titled Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views.Among the proposed designs, a circular Canada Day logo received mixed reviews. “While some felt this concept had a lively, whimsical tone and effectively captured the festive nature of Canada Day, a large number viewed it as simplistic and believed the approach was too similar to past designs,” stated the report.A kaleidoscope arc emerged as the most popular design, although “some thought the white maple leaf left the concept feeling empty,” the researchers noted.“It was thought the incorporation of a multitude of colours conveyed a sense of unity.” Some respondents mentioned the colours were reminiscent of LGBTQ colours, but “for most this was not seen as a detracting factor.”The second most popular design was a rich, red nostalgic maple leaf, appreciated for its “traditional feel.”“Several described the tone of this approach as calm, professional, and reserved, believing it aimed at taking a more understated approach when it came to celebrating Canada Day,” according to the report.The fourth logo, featuring a plain white maple leaf, was rated the least favorable. Focus groups “did not like that the maple leaf was portrayed as an outline rather than being filled in and commented this made the concept feel somewhat empty,” the report stated.“A number felt this concept was reminiscent of a cookie cutter or the logos of corporations like Petro Canada,” researchers wrote. “Asked whether they felt this concept represented the idea of Canadians coming together to celebrate their culture and common bonds, none believed that it did.”Earlier surveys conducted by the Department of Canadian Heritage in 2020 revealed that most Canadians, 60%, did not participate in public July 1 celebrations but held a quiet pride in their country. “The greatest sources of pride are derived from our freedoms, a sense that Canada is strong and free,” noted the Canada Day Satisfaction Survey. Respondents also expressed pride because “this is where they were born, this is their country and that they love their country.”