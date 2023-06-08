Federal government bonuses amounted to $1.3 billion between 2015 and 2022, according to an access-to-information request by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF)
Government executives received an average yearly bonus ranging from $15,550 to $18,252 during that time.
“Bonuses are for when you do a good job. They shouldn’t be handed out like participation ribbons,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF federal director.
“Taxpayers can’t afford to bankroll big bonus cheques each and every year for highly paid government executives.”
In the 2022-23 fiscal year, the government distributed $202 million in bonuses. Additionally, as mentioned in the government documents, the amount may increase further, stating “some payments may occur after the production of this report.”
Out of the $202 million distributed in 2022-23, $152 million was awarded to 8,328 employees at the executive level. The remaining $50 million was for lower-level staff.
Since 2015, the annual expense for federal bonuses increased by 46%. That includes the $564 million in bonuses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even though a recent report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer found “less than 50% of [performance] targets are consistently met” each year, approximately 90% of government executives still received an annual bonus.
The government of Canada releases its data that summarizes department performance results. From 2018-19 to 2021-22, the bureaucracy could meet less than half its yearly targets.
“The real question is what does a government executive have to do to miss a bonus?” Terrazzano said.
“The feds need to stop rewarding failure with our tax dollars, and the place to start is with these bonuses.”
Between 2015 and 2022, the number of employees in the federal bureaucracy increased by 78,923.
According to documents obtained by the CTF through a different access-to-information request, the federal government provided 802,043 pay raises from 2020 to 2022 in addition to the bonuses.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
