The federal government gave municipalities with RCMP police forces up to two years to back-pay officers at union wage levels, with interest.
“The federal government will provide a flexible repayment schedule of up to two years for each contract jurisdiction beyond the existing timelines in the policing agreements, i.e. beyond the 45 days,” the department of Public Safety wrote in a legal notice.
Interest is payable “as it ensures all municipalities are treated the same way.”
“This measure recognizes that some jurisdictions may require additional time to repay the total amount owing due to financial hardships,” said a Regulatory Impact Analysis statement.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the retroactive costs total $448.1 million.
The funds are to cover back-pay for Mounties amounting to 15%, dating from their first union contract in 2017.
The settlement followed a 2015 Supreme Court ruling that a 95-year ban on RCMP unions was unconstitutional.
Mounties at the time were among the lowest-paid police in Canada.
A 2014 Commons Public Safety committee report Economics of Policing found RCMP annual pay averaged $80,500 compared to $85,000 for a first-class municipal constable in Winnipeg, $86,000 in Halifax and Vancouver, $88,000 in Toronto and $91,000 in Edmonton.
“We are seeing increasingly across the country, frankly, people leaving the force,” then-Commissioner Bob Paulson testified at 2017 hearings of the Senate National Security committee.
“It is a real drain on the existing resources we have, and we are always in competition with other police forces.”
As late as 2017, the year of the Mounties’ first contract, pay for constables averaged $82,000 a year compared to $87,000 for a first-class municipal constable in Brandon, MB, $90,000 in Waterloo, ON, $93,000 in the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and $97,000 a year in Regina and Saskatoon.
The Mounties’ pre-union Pay Council, an advisory group, in a 2015 report Fair Compensation for the RCMP, said 73% of members surveyed considered resigning due to low pay and working conditions. “Not only are members finding their basic compensation packages unattractive, they also find that allowances intended to offset certain hardships of the job are insufficient,” said the report.
“This is occurring at a time when other police services are actively recruiting and offering more competitive compensation packages,” said the report.
“The RCMP could be facing future recruiting challenges.”
Wages typically account for 80% to 90% of police budgets, by official estimates. National police salaries increased by 40% over a decade, outpacing the Canadian average of 11%, according to the Commons Public Safety committee.
The RCMP provides policing services to 150 municipalities and three international airports, which are Vancouver, Edmonton and Winnipeg.
Why are you comparing the Average RCMP wage against a Top Rate municipal police wage. Why not use the average pay rate for both?
