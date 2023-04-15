RCMP

The Manitoba Court of Appeal imposed a three-month sentence on former RCMP officer Abram Letkeman, but stayed an order that he spend time behind bars for his conviction in connection with the 2015 death of Steven Campbell outside Thompson.

The federal government gave municipalities with RCMP police forces up to two years to back-pay officers at union wage levels, with interest.

“The federal government will provide a flexible repayment schedule of up to two years for each contract jurisdiction beyond the existing timelines in the policing agreements, i.e. beyond the 45 days,” the department of Public Safety wrote in a legal notice.

Why are you comparing the Average RCMP wage against a Top Rate municipal police wage. Why not use the average pay rate for both?

