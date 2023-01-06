Parliament Hill
Shared Services Canada, the federal IT department, will not tell MPs the address of its building due to national security concerns, it said. Publicly available records show its main office is above a Tim Hortons restaurant at 90 Metcalfe Street in Ottawa with data servers nearby, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Shared Services Canada cannot share the exact location of certain buildings due to national security concerns related to the Government of Canada’s network infrastructure,” staff wrote in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons. The report was in response to questions from Conservative MP Scott Aitchison (Parry Sound-Muskoka, ON) regarding occupancy of federal offices.

