Shared Services Canada, the federal IT department, will not tell MPs the address of its building due to national security concerns, it said. Publicly available records show its main office is above a Tim Hortons restaurant at 90 Metcalfe Street in Ottawa with data servers nearby, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“Shared Services Canada cannot share the exact location of certain buildings due to national security concerns related to the Government of Canada’s network infrastructure,” staff wrote in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons. The report was in response to questions from Conservative MP Scott Aitchison (Parry Sound-Muskoka, ON) regarding occupancy of federal offices.
The agency would only say it had an office at an undisclosed street address in the “national capital region” and a separate building somewhere in “Ontario.” Public records show Shared Services’ main office is at 90 Metcalfe with data servers at 200 Lépine Avenue in Gatineau, Que., 505 Bayview Drive in Barrie, ON. and 14 Centurion Close in Borden, ON.
MPs ridiculed Shared Services secrecy at a 2021 hearing of the House of Commons government operations committee. “Perhaps the Russians or the Communist Party of China could find your offices through Google,” said Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West, AB).
Paul Glover, then-president of Shared Services, claimed the addresses were secret. “As a member of the executive branch my responsibility is to protect national security and confidential business information,” testified Glover.
“We do not disclose certain information that would frankly be a playbook for those people who wish to attack our network,” said Glover. “That would not be disclosed. I am not in a position to do that.”
“That would be national security,” said Glover. “The location of the data centres, those are assets.”
“How many people know of the data centre locations?” asked McCauley. “I would imagine it’s quite a few,” replied Glover.
“Members of Parliament cannot be trusted with that, but I assume someone who’s done drywall at the place knows where the locations are?” asked McCauley. “Just to be clear on the drywall comment, the trades in there would not know the purpose of that building,” replied Glover.
Conservative MP Rachael Thomas (Lethbridge, AB) confirmed the agency issued a September 17, 2018 news release announcing the opening of its data centre in Borden, ON. “It gives the location,” said Thomas. “I can just go online right now and Google it.”
“We would consider that of national significance and security and would not proactively disclose that, absolutely,” said Glover. “I would not perpetuate that.”
“There was a press release,” said Thomas. “The centre is the Borden centre.” Glover replied, “I’m not going to comment further.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
