House flooded in Manitoba

 Photo by CBC

Buildings constructed on flood plains are responsible for increased damages caused by extreme weather, say a panel of Canadian meteorologists.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a federal panel proposed Parliament should refuse to provide disaster aid to municipalities that permit construction projects near waterfronts.

A Sebastian
..' people who purchase homes in flood plains should be required to pay an extra $900 fee for additional insurance coverage '.. What good is additional $900fee when home replacement cost say $ 150k- 450k. What Insurance Co would cover homes in flood plain...

kmb
This has nothing to do with climate change. It is all about building in the wrong place…on the flood plain, in the forest, on the beach, etc. Nature had altered rivers and coastlines for millions of years. Why would it stop now? Look at the town of High River…repeatedly flooded for decades!

