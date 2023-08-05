Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Buildings constructed on flood plains are responsible for increased damages caused by extreme weather, say a panel of Canadian meteorologists.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a federal panel proposed Parliament should refuse to provide disaster aid to municipalities that permit construction projects near waterfronts.
“Flooding is the source of Canada’s most common and costly disasters,” the Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society said in its Position Statement: Extreme Weather.
“Climate change is projected to increase the frequency, severity and variability of all types of flooding.”
“Canada’s exposure to flooding is growing as a result of increasing housing, infrastructure development and asset concentration in flood-prone areas,” it said.
“The federal government is working with provinces, territories and other partners to enable flood resilience. However, there is no plan for a national flood forecast and warning program.”
Payouts under a federal Disaster Financial Assistance program averaged $400 million yearly as recently as 2008. They are projected to top more than $15 billion by 2030.
In an April 17 report, a federal Expert Advisory Panel said climate change was not the only reason for costlier floods.
Other factors included “rising asset values and continued development in high-risk areas,” according to the report Building Forward Together.
“The increasing risk requires urgent action across all levels of government and all of society.”
The panel recommended “restrictions on how funds are used to rebuild assets in high-risk areas.”
The Insurance Bureau of Canada reports approximately one million homes, about 20% of properties on flood plains, cannot qualify for private insurance coverage.
“It has become clear the program must do more to address the disproportionate impacts of disasters on vulnerable populations and to incentivize risk reduction and build long-term resilience to disasters,” said the Bureau, adding continuing to compensate uninsurable waterfront property was unfair to taxpayers.
“As the funder of last resort, the federal government pays on average 82% of eligible disaster costs but has limited involvement in pre-disaster decisions and investments in prevention, mitigation and preparedness,” wrote the panel.
“This contributes to an incentive structure in which the majority of disaster costs are borne by the level of government that has minimal influence on decisions that create or increase disaster risk.”
The Federal Task Force on Flood Insurance has suggested people who purchase homes in flood plains should be required to pay an extra $900 fee for additional insurance coverage.
The report Adapting to Rising Flood Risk complained homeowners on flood plains “get effectively free insurance subsidized through taxpayers through disaster financial assistance.”
..' people who purchase homes in flood plains should be required to pay an extra $900 fee for additional insurance coverage '.. What good is additional $900fee when home replacement cost say $ 150k- 450k. What Insurance Co would cover homes in flood plain...
This has nothing to do with climate change. It is all about building in the wrong place…on the flood plain, in the forest, on the beach, etc. Nature had altered rivers and coastlines for millions of years. Why would it stop now? Look at the town of High River…repeatedly flooded for decades!
