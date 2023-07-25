Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Gender-based violence (GBV) is a significant issue in Saskatchewan, where it happens twice as often as the national average.
To address this urgent problem, Saskatchewan and the Government of Canada are working together to put in place measures to stop GBV as part of a national plan.
The federal government is giving $20.3 million over four years as part of the agreement. Some of this money will be used to support communities and their own solutions to the problem.
Marci Ien, federal minister for Women, Gender Equality and Youth, wants victims to know the government is taking action and hopes this will give them hope.
“Today's historic announcement builds on years of federal, provincial and territorial collaboration, working with indigenous partners, survivors, experts, and frontline organizations,” said Ien.
“We know that we cannot end gender-based violence unless we work together. That's why multi-level partnership is the foundation of our National Action Plan. I commend Saskatchewan for their important work in bringing us one step closer towards a Canada free from gender-based violence.”
Ien said it is important for victims to understand that they are seen and that their experiences matter.
In Canada, many people who experience GBV come from marginalized communities. In Saskatchewan, many victims are indigenous and the minister said we need to think about this when creating GBV programs.
“Elders are leading young people and saying listen, this is what we need to get back to. Here is where you find your confidence and strength, we are here to support you,” said Ien.
Ien said reconnecting with cultural identity is crucial in supporting victims and survivors. It's important to make indigenous women, girls and 2-spirited individuals feel acknowledged, as it helps empower them to leave their abusers with confidence.
Laura Ross, Saskatchewan minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, minister responsible for the Status of Women Office, and minister responsible for Francophone Affairs, said the funding would support and expand programs across the province.
“This funding will help us enhance our existing programs and expand on the good work going on throughout the province,” said Ross.
“The Saskatchewan government will fund a wide range of initiatives with a special focus on prevention; actions that will raise awareness of the issue, educate the public, assist those at greatest risk and support intervention. These are investments that can get us closer to our ultimate goal, which is to end gender-based violence.”
Starting in 2021, the Government of Canada promised to spend $1.14 billion on the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.
This includes $539.3 million over five years to help provinces and territories carry out the National Action Plan.
Over 11 million people in Canada who are 15 years old or older have gone through intimate partner violence, a kind of GBV, at least once since they turned 15.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
For all the "violence" the government is focused on ending, there sure seems to be a serious up tick in violence in every major city.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.