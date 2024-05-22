Feds admit carbon tax has limited impact on emissions

The carbon tax has minimal impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Canada, according to a senior official from the Department of Environment. Blacklock's Reporter says Assistant Deputy Minister John Moffet revealed that the tax likely affects only a third of emissions at most.“It is impossible to perfectly disaggregate the contribution of any individual measure because the measures all work together,” Moffet testified at the Senate national finance committee. “However, our current best analysis is carbon pricing, both the fuel charge and the industrial pricing systems across Canada, are contributing and will contribute approximately a third of the overall emission reductions we are seeing today and that we project in the future.”“I am not able to give you, to identify sort of a ranked list of which are the most significant. The overall approach is designed to work together.”Moffet was responding to questions from Sen. Clément Gignac (Que.), who asked, “Could you please identify the three or four main measures that will allow you to meet your goals?” The environment department has been criticized for not clearly explaining the actual impact of carbon taxes and other measures.Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco, in his 2023 report Emission Reductions Through Greenhouse Gas Regulations, described federal climate programs as largely speculative. “The federal government does not know whether it is using the right tools to reduce emissions,” wrote DeMarco.“We found that because of the significant difficulties involved in attributing emission reductions to individual regulations, the Department of Environment could not estimate whether any regulation had its intended effect. We note this weakness could affect the department’s ability to make timely decisions.”In response to these criticisms, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault promised improvements. “We continue to work to refine our reporting,” he said. “In the meantime, as they say, the proof is in the pudding.”The most recent National Inventory Report, released May 2, confirmed that emissions in 2022 increased by 9.3 million tonnes year over year, reaching 708 million tonnes. Emissions last declined in 2020 due to pandemic lockdowns.The report showed that only two provinces, Alberta and Saskatchewan, saw declines in emissions year over year. Both provinces have opposed the carbon tax, arguing that it is costly and ineffective.Currently, the carbon tax adds 12¢ per litre of propane, 15¢ per cubic metre of natural gas, 18¢ per litre of gasoline, 20¢ per litre of aviation fuel, and 25¢ per litre of heating oil. A 23 percent increase is scheduled for April 1.