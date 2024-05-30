Feds dish out $406 million in bonuses in 2023

The Trudeau government approved more than $406 million in bonuses for federal departments and Crown corporations during the last fiscal year, according to government records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF)."Bonuses are for when you do a good job, they shouldn’t be handed out like participation ribbons," stated Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. "Taxpayers can’t afford to bankroll big bonus cheques each and every year for highly-paid government executives."Federal departments and agencies awarded $210,784,269 in taxpayer-funded bonuses in 2023-24. Crown corporations added another $195,637,952 in bonuses, bringing the total to $406,422,221 for the year..Since 2015, bonuses for bureaucrats in federal departments have surpassed $1.5 billion. The records reveal that about 90% of federal government executives receive a bonus each year, despite performance targets being consistently unmet more than half the time, according to the Parliamentary Budget Officer, the government’s independent, non-partisan budget watchdog."In the real world, when you fail to do your job you might get a pink slip, not a big bonus cheque," Terrazzano added."The government needs to stop handing out these taxpayer-funded bonuses to failing government executives." .The detailed records for 2023-24 bonuses were released following order paper questions submitted by Conservative MP Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle). These records break down both executive and non-executive bonuses.Among Crown corporations, the Business Development Bank of Canada issued the most bonuses, totaling more than $59 million. The Department of Justice topped federal departments and agencies in bonus distribution, with over $18 million awarded to its bureaucrats.