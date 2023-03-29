Interest on the federal debt is up 80% from pre-pandemic levels in 2020 to $44 billion per year, according to budget documents.
“We are investing,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told the Commons.
Interest charges on the national debt will cost $43.9 billion this year, according to the budget A Made in Canada Plan. It represents a $19.5 billion increase from the pre-pandemic rate of $24.4 billion, an 80% increase.
The budget forecast debt costs will continue to rise year over year through 2028 despite a cabinet pledge to cut spending on travel and private consultants by “roughly 15%” and cut “eligible spending by departments and agencies” by about 3%.
The department of Finance claimed it could save $14 billion through painless cuts to internal budgets, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Those savings will come from government operations,” Freeland told reporters.
“I think those savings are eminently obtainable. [It was] really important to be a fiscally responsible government.”
“Where are these savings going to come from? Does that include layoffs or hiring freezes?” asked a reporter.
“No, it does not,” replied Freeland.
Cabinet’s last pre-pandemic budget in 2020 totalled $373.5 billion. This year’s federal spending is projected at $496.6 billion, with half-trillion budgets forecast in future years.
The last balanced federal budget was in 2007. This year’s deficit is an estimated $40.1 billion.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Freeland the “Minister of Inflation” and the budget means taxpayers will face higher costs.
“She rolls out a bonanza of $43 billion of new inflation, debt, and taxes that will be on the backs of everyday, hardworking Canadians,” said Poilievre.
“All they have delivered is more debt, more inflation and more costs on the backs of the hardworking and beleaguered people of this country,” said Poilievre.
“That is why Conservatives are proud to announce we will be voting against this.”
The budget proposed two new measures for low-income families. Cabinet will increase GST credits by $2.5 billion this year, the equivalent of $467 for families, and expand subsidized dental care for families with household incomes below $70,000. The dental program would cost an additional $2 billion, according to budget documents.
Cabinet said it would also ban “junk fees” on consumers but set no deadline and released no legal text of the legislation.
“This could include higher telecom roaming charges, event and concert fees, excessive baggage fees, and unjustified shipping and freight fees,” it wrote.
“The government will strengthen existing tools or create new ones, including through legislative amendments.”
