By Deirdre Mitchell-MacLean

Federal departments spent at least $50.6 million on hotel bookings for illegal border crossers and lawful refugee applicants since 2015, piecemeal figures show. No department attempted a complete costing of illegal immigration since the Budget Office put expenses in the billions, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Cabinet in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons said the Department of Immigration and Department of Public Works combined booked hotel rooms worth $50.6 million. Of 63,740 foreigners known to have stayed in the hotels, at least 26,305 were illegal immigrants, said the Inquiry.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(2) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Ah, for the best known WEF conservative to be pointing this out, it boggles the mind. It's what her boss Klaus Schwab wants.

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

Fortunately it's only government funds - not real money in the politicians eyes....the recipients (interesting to note any political connections....) may be treating it as real funds.....

Report Add Reply

