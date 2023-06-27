A rising tide floats all boats. And the federal treasury.
That’s because the Liberal government dropped a cool $2 billion on climate “mitigation” Tuesday after it unveiled Canada’s first ‘National Adaptation Strategy’ to reduce what it says are the imminent “risks” to communities from global warming.
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault was flanked by Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources and Bill Blair, president of the King's Privy Council and minister of Emergency Preparedness in Vancouver as they unveiled a sweeping set of measures aimed at tackling everything from wildfires to floods, building codes and protecting Canadians from extreme heat.
The strategy lays out an “agreed-upon framework” to reduce the risk of climate-related disasters, improve health outcomes, protect nature and biodiversity, build and maintain resilient infrastructure “and support a strong economy and workers.”
Even the Department of National Defence received $40 million for the NATO Climate Change and Security Centre of Excellence to be built in Montreal.
In all, more than $2 billion has been earmarked since the plan was first announced in November of last year, on top of the $6.5 billion the Liberal government spent since coming into power in 2015. When disaster life is factored in, that figure tops $10 billion.
In a statement, ECCC said the strategy presents the first national comprehensive framework ever established in this country on climate adaptation. Every dollar spent on prevention, saves $15 in direct and indirect disaster relief, it said.
“In the context of record-breaking wildfires across the country, record hurricanes like Fiona and record floods in British Columbia, this strategy is needed now, more than ever, to establish a shared vision of our future,” Guilbeault said.
According to the Canadian Climate Institute, by 2025 climate impacts will slow Canada's economic growth by $25 billion annually, which the feds say is equal to 50% of projected gross domestic product growth.
By 2030, the average annual losses from disasters is forecast to reach $15.4 billion. Flooding is Canada's most expensive hazard, with average residential costs of $2.9 billion per year. According to NRCan, the federal government’s share of wildland fire protection costs exceeded $1 billion for six of the past 10 years.
By far, the biggest chunk of funding — $530 million — goes to the Green Municipal Fund which offers rebates for retrofits and building codes. Another $450 million is going to wildfire prevention and flood hazard identification and mapping.
"The impacts associated with climate change — intensified wildfires, devastating flooding, more powerful storm system, and others — are being felt in every region of Canada,” Wilkinson said.
“That is why Canada is committed to a comprehensive plan to adapt to, and mitigate, the effects of climate change."
Insured damage related to severe weather in Canada routinely exceeds $2 billion annually, according to Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), including $3.1 billion in 2022 alone. It its own statement following the announcement, IBC said it's working with the federal government to establish the country’s first national flood insurance program within the next 24 months.
"This is a significant step toward improving Canada's climate defence. IBC and its members applaud the Government of Canada on the official release of its first National Adaptation Strategy and Action Plan,” said Celyeste Power, IBC’s president and CEO.
“The 2023 wildfire season serves as yet another stark reminder of the increasing financial vulnerability many Canadians face due to natural catastrophes and the urgency with which we must move forward.”
(7) comments
No helmets for the military or a cook, or reimbursed food expenses, yet $40 million spent for a useless bureaucratic NATO centre in Laurentian land.
If flooding is the biggest expense then why not just stop building on flood plains? The Frazer River has been notorious for flooding in our recorded history…the Indigenous Peoples understood that very well thousands of years ago. If we want to control rivers, then keep the dikes maintained. It’s got little to do with us trying to fight climate change.
Geebo is a complete doosh.
This country needs a few state funerals
https://www.westernstandard.news/news/bc-wildfire-service-says-all-wildfires-on-vancouver-island-this-year-started-by-people/article_cb6fe0b8-152b-11ee-a531-a7acf4e8be65.html
You took the words right out of my planned post. I agree Goose; somebody should send this article to G-beau and Tru dope.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.