A rising tide floats all boats. And the federal treasury.

That’s because the Liberal government dropped a cool $2 billion on climate “mitigation” Tuesday after it unveiled Canada’s first ‘National Adaptation Strategy’ to reduce what it says are the imminent “risks” to communities from global warming.

(7) comments

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

No helmets for the military or a cook, or reimbursed food expenses, yet $40 million spent for a useless bureaucratic NATO centre in Laurentian land.

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

If flooding is the biggest expense then why not just stop building on flood plains? The Frazer River has been notorious for flooding in our recorded history…the Indigenous Peoples understood that very well thousands of years ago. If we want to control rivers, then keep the dikes maintained. It’s got little to do with us trying to fight climate change.

Report Add Reply
azhouse
azhouse

Geebo is a complete doosh.

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

This country needs a few state funerals

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

https://www.westernstandard.news/news/bc-wildfire-service-says-all-wildfires-on-vancouver-island-this-year-started-by-people/article_cb6fe0b8-152b-11ee-a531-a7acf4e8be65.html

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

You took the words right out of my planned post. I agree Goose; somebody should send this article to G-beau and Tru dope.

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.