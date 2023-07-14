A female BC Wildfire Service firefighter has died while responding to a wild fire near Revelstoke.
A female BC Wildfire Service firefighter has died while responding to a wild fire near Revelstoke.
The BC General Employees Union (BCGEU), which represents firefighters issued a statement.
"It is with heavy hearts that our union mourns the loss of one of our BCGEU family who lost her life (Wednesday) fighting a wildfire outside of Revelstoke."
"Our hearts and thoughts go out to her family and community, both at home and in the BC Wildfire Service."
"BC wildland firefighters are renowned for their teamwork and incredible service to our communities. Each and every one is committed to ensuring that their fellow members return from work safely while protecting our resources and our communities. Unfortunately, incidents like (Wednesday's) remind us all how dangerous this work can be."
The union, which represents wildfire fighters, says the death is a reminder of how dangerous their work is.
British Columbia Premier, David Eby, issued a statement on behalf of the province.
“On behalf of all British Columbians, we extend our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of this crew member,” said Eby in a Thursday statement.
“Day in and day out during wildfire season, our firefighting crews go to heroic lengths to keep people and communities in BC safe.”
Eby called this tragedy “a heartbreaking reminder that they are often putting their lives on the line to do so.”
He said it was a major loss for everyone involved with the BC Wildfire Service at a challenging time and people’s hearts are with them all.
BCGEU closed its statement by saying, "As a union, we are committed to making occupational health and safety the highest priority in our worksites.
"Over the coming days, we will ensure that the WorkSafeBC investigation into the incident is thorough and that her colleagues have access to all necessary counselling and supports.'
"As fellow workers, we mourn her loss."
