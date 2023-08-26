Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Research done by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has finally resolved ongoing arguments about which pets are the most popular, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
The CFIA did surveys to learn about animal diseases. They collected new information about who owns different kinds of pets, such as turtles.
In Canada about 56% of people have a pet, according to a CFIA report Public Opinion Research with Canadians on Pet Trade. More women (63%) have pets compared to men (50%).
Ownership rates overall were highest among working-age people over age 45 (65%) and parents with children (62%). Only half of retirees owned a pet.
Residents of Québec were most likely to be pet owners (67%) compared to 60% in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, 58% in Alberta, 54% in Atlantic Canada, 53% in British Columbia and 51% in Ontario.
Other interesting pet choices included British Columbians are most likely to own a rabbit, Québeckers are most likely to own cats, and Prairie residents are most likely to own dogs.
Rates of dog ownership were as high as 80% among men in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
Across the entire nation, the most common pets following dogs and cats were, from highest to lowest, fish, 'livestock,' rabbits, caged birds, unnamed rodents, and turtles.
“Pet owners were asked the extent to which they researched the organization or source from which they acquired the pet,” said Pet Trade.
“Results reveal Canadians undertake limited research before acquiring a pet. Just under half, 49%, indicated they researched the organization or source from which they acquired their pet to a great extent.”
The results came from surveys with 2,076 Canadians across the country and focus groups with breeders, veterinarians, and animal rights advocates.
The CFIA spent $98,084 on the Ekos Research Associates study.
