Former President Donald Trump took to the podium at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington DC on Saturday with a figurative broom in his hands, taking sweeping shots at establishment Democrats, as well as Republicans.

"We had a Republican Party that was ruled by freaks, neocons, globalists, open border zealots, and fools," said Trump. 

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(2) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

DJT is a movie star (:

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

Yes.

Report Add Reply

