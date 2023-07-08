Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The price of groceries, such as cabbage and spaghetti, is increasing at a rate three to four times higher than the general inflation rate, according to recent data from Statistics Canada.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Finance Minister Christie Freeland said the latest Consumer Price Index report was “good news for Canadians,” even with price spikes for certain foods.
“Inflation in Canada is down to 3.4%, the lowest rate in nearly two years,” Freeland tweeted on June 27.
“This is good news for Canadians and good news for the Canadian economy!”
In its latest Monthly Average Retail Prices for Selected Products report, StatsCan highlighted significant inflation in grocery items when comparing year-over-year data.
“The data source is scanner data obtained directly from Canadian retailers,” wrote StatsCan.
“Transaction data provide a comprehensive electronic record of transactions made through a retailer’s point of sale system and contain relevant pricing information,” said StatsCan.
By comparison, the broader Consumer Price Index is based on average costs for hundreds of goods, from shoes to mortgages.
The grocery price check showed that compared to last year, Canadians are paying:
7% more for white bread from $3.37 per loaf to $3.59
9% more for hamburger from $10.32 per kilogram to $11.23
10% more for ground coffee from $6.03 per 340 grams to $6.62
11% more for chicken thighs from $10.92 per kilogram to $12.16
12% more for cabbage from $2.71 per kilogram to $3.03
13% more for frozen corn from $3.22 per 750 grams to $3.64
14% more for apple juice from $3.26 per two litres to $3.73
16% more for iceberg lettuce from $2.86 a head to $3.36
19% more for margarine from $6.25 per 907 grams to $7.46
20% more for spaghetti from $2.92 per 500 grams to $3.51
34% more for grapes from $7.56 per kilogram to $10.14
The Monthly Average Retail Prices report is intended to reflect the actual costs of “items commonly purchased by Canadian consumers,” wrote StatsCan.
The release of the StatsCan report coincided with the Finance department’s “grocery rebate,” which is a one-time bonus provided to low-income households earning under $35,000 a year and meeting the eligibility criteria for the GST credit.
As per the May 4 Cost Estimate of the Grocery Rebate conducted by the Parliamentary Budget Office, the “grocery rebate” has an estimated value of $2.4 billion.
