The price of groceries, such as cabbage and spaghetti, is increasing at a rate three to four times higher than the general inflation rate, according to recent data from Statistics Canada.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Finance Minister Christie Freeland said the latest Consumer Price Index report was “good news for Canadians,” even with price spikes for certain foods.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

Raz
Raz

Horse💩, AS if food costs is not associated with inflation.....and BTW, inflation is a TAX on the working class and all that wealth is being uses against us.

rianc
rianc

Costs keep rising up this incompetent moron of a PM, all while the Lieberal backbenchers and party members do nothing. This is what comes of a PM who doesn't think of monetary policy and certainly doesn't help Canadian families. How much more damage must this idiot do before Canadians see that their emperor has no clothes.

Major Tom
Major Tom

This move into economic slavery is planned right down to the letter....

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Freeland/Trudeau: “ Canadians have never had it so good, look what we have done for you, sure it cost you on average an extra 3,000.00 a year for basics in Canada, but look what we have done for you, we have given you ungrateful wretches 500.00 dollars of government(read taxpayer) dollars, and you people still aren’t happy, all you do is complain, now shut up, east your bugs, we have a plane to catch, we are headed to a meeting in Davos, to decide what else we can help you peasants with next.” This is the attitude of the Liberal elite in this Country, they don’t know how the average Canadian lives, and don’t care.

guest1358
guest1358

With the rising cost of CO2 taxation and Mortgage interest rates there’s your reason for high inflation. Yet the Fed’s continue with it. The CO2 tax is their cash cow and their justification for doing so thinking the taxpayers of Canada are onboard. I hope next election this is proven wrong.

