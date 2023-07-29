Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Canadians are purchasing fewer groceries as a result of food inflation, according to Statistics Canada.
“Shoppers are spending more but buying less,” wrote analysts.
“In 2022, sales at food and beverage stores were up 5.8%,” said a StatsCan report Switching Stores to Cope with High Inflation.
“When measured on a volume basis, sales were down 3.6%.”
Analysts said consumers were making “increased use of coupons” and making more trips to “warehouse clubs, super centres and other general merchandise stores” to save money.
“Many consumers have been switching stores in response to inflationary pressures,” said the report.
“Prices for many grocery items have continued to increase month-after-month and on balance are 20% above levels reported two years earlier,” said the report.
“During 2022, the sticker shock in grocery aisles became remarkably broad-based with elevated price growth — year-over-year increases of 10% or more — affecting a larger share of overall food expenditures.”
Findings were drawn from a “special household survey that asked Canadians how they were coping with higher living costs,” said High Inflation.
“Nearly three in four Canadians reported rising prices were affecting their ability to meet day-to-day expenses.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the recent findings align with a report released on June 28 by the Department of Health, highlighting the high cost of basic groceries.
As a result, many Canadians cannot afford the daily intake of fresh fruits, vegetables and protein as recommended in the Canada Food Guide.
According to the report, only 30% of individuals consumed the recommended five daily servings of fruits and vegetables.
“The Food Guide was released prior to the recent rising cost of food,” said the report Evaluation of the Office of Nutrition Policy and Promotion.
“There has been a decline in the consumption of fruits and vegetables.”
“Recommended foods like nuts and seeds or fruit may not be easily available in some parts of the country or maybe unaffordable,” said the Evaluation.
Recommended daily servings in the guide failed to “acknowledge the growing issues of food availability and affordability in Canada,” it said.
Since the guide was last revised in 2019, Canadians have been paying, on average, 23% more for chicken breasts, 29% more for oranges, 32% more for apples, 36% more for eggs and 44% more for carrots, according to StatsCan Monthly Average Retail Prices for Selected Products reports.
“External factors such as the pandemic and food environment play a significant role in the eating behaviour of Canadians,” said the Evaluation.
“A little less than half the population is using the Office of Nutrition’s dietary guidance.”
