For second time in days, Edmonton police fatally shoot individual

An incident involving Edmonton police has led to them opening fire, killing a woman.It was the second time in four days a shooting by an Edmonton police officer has left a person dead.At approximately 10:37 a.m., Wednesday, police were called to check on the welfare of an adult female at a multi-unit dwelling in the area of 18 Ave. and 32 St. When officers arrived at the residence, no one would answer the door despite several callouts to the occupants. "With the totality of the information gathered and the imminent risk of self-harm to the woman, police entered the suite to ensure the health and safety of the individual. Shortly after entry, a confrontation occurred and officers deployed a conducted energy weapon and discharged a firearm, striking the woman," said Edmonton police in a Thursday press release."Life-saving measures were attempted by police officers and paramedics on scene; however, the female succumbed to her injuries. No EPS members were physically injured during this event."An imitation firearm was located at the scene.The Director of Law Enforcement was notified of the incident and has directed the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to investigate. An officer-involved fatal shooting took place in Edmonton Sunday night after a man with a knife approached people on the street. At approximately 8:33 p.m. the police were called to 99 Ave. and 111 St. to investigate a “report of a male with a knife approaching people,” Edmonton police said in a media release. When they arrived at the location, they spotted a man wielding a knife and approaching civilians.“A confrontation occurred and an officer discharged their firearm, striking the man.”The man was treated for his injuries on-scene but did not survive. ASIRT is also investigating that incident.