Foreign Affairs sees their property holdings soar by 25%

The Department of Foreign Affairs is facing scrutiny from the Commons government operations committee over the purchase of an $8.8 million luxury Manhattan penthouse for New York Consul Tom Clark. Blacklock'a Reporter says this examination follows audits revealing that the department’s real estate holdings have surged by 25% since 2017, raising concerns about poor property management.The high-profile purchase of the 3,600-square-foot condominium near Central Park has drawn attention due to its cost, which is four times the average sale price of US$1.8 million for Manhattan properties, according to a consultant’s report. The penthouse boasts quartzite flooring, four bathrooms including a “marble-clad primary bath,” granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a yearly tax bill of US$115,644.The Commons committee is set to question executives from the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Treasury Board about the rationale behind such an extravagant purchase, especially in light of earlier criticisms regarding the management of the department’s extensive real estate portfolio.Documents reveal that since 2017, the department’s portfolio of foreign real estate has grown from 2,149 to 2,681 properties, representing a 25$ increase with no clear justification provided. The value of these properties exceeds $3 billion.A 2017 audit titled Life Cycle Management criticized the department’s approach to property maintenance, highlighting that spending on upkeep was significantly below target, leading to concerns about the long-term viability of these assets. The audit noted that maintenance was often reactive, due to inadequate planning and staff training, which could result in higher future costs.In the case of the Manhattan properties, the department acknowledged spending $1.8 million on renovations for a condo used by Clark’s predecessors. That renovation bill escalated to $2.6 million in 2023 without a clear explanation.In a letter to the committee, Sandra McCardell, Associate Deputy Foreign Minister, defended the purchase of the new penthouse. She cited the rising costs of maintaining older properties as a key factor, stating, “The department has applied the principle of openness and transparency to the fullest extent possible.”Despite this justification, the committee’s investigation reflects growing concerns over the department’s handling of taxpayer funds and the management of its global real estate assets. The outcome of the inquiry may lead to further scrutiny of the department’s financial decisions and property management practices.