A former Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employee has been charged by the RCMP's Provincial Financial Crime Team for an elaborate embezzlement scheme involving nearly $20,000 in fraudulently obtained emergency benefits.

The accused, identified as Melissa Jensen Webb, a 39-year-old resident of Dawson City, Yukon, is facing an array of serious charges including fraud, unauthorized access to a computer, and accessing confidential information.

northrungrader
northrungrader

1 corrupt Alberta CRA agent charged, now charge the thousands in Ottawa.

nakai95
nakai95

She has been charged but if convicted the big question is, will she be fired? Knowing our corrupt government and civil service she will probably be promoted.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Wow, the RCMP really sprang to action over $20,000. It's a good thing, and they caught the criminal. I wish they showed as much zeal going after Trudeau who is now worth over $338,000,000 (that we know of).

