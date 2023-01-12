Will Amos
Courtesy of CBC

Former Liberal MP Will Amos (Pontiac, QC) billed taxpayers for a private five-figure training course he completed a month ago, more than a year after leaving office, records show.

Authorities yesterday did not explain why expenses were paid for Amos, now a private consultant, after he was censured by the House of Commons for misconduct.

Majder
Majder

Wow, this guy has a doctor, a psychologist and an occupational therapist just to be a politician. All the rest of us have trouble just finding a family doctor. This reads like a case of a libturd following one of the three tenets of being a good libturd: 1. Buy votes, preferable with other peoples money; 2. Raise taxes; 3. Look after your friends.

G K
G K

Ahhh, nude guy. I remember him. Frickin weirdo.

Goose
Goose

Libranos.

