Former Liberal MP Will Amos (Pontiac, QC) billed taxpayers for a private five-figure training course he completed a month ago, more than a year after leaving office, records show.
Authorities yesterday did not explain why expenses were paid for Amos, now a private consultant, after he was censured by the House of Commons for misconduct.
According to Blacklock's Reporter, Amos did not seek re-election and ceased to be a Member of Parliament on Sept. 19, 2021. However, records show on Aug. 12, 2022 he billed the House of Commons $11,500 to take a course at the University of Toronto. The billing came one day after Amos announced on his Facebook page he was working as a private consultant.
“Update!” wrote Amos. “Building on my career in environmental law and two mandates in Parliament I’m now serving Canadians in new ways.” Amos’ firm, Will Amos Consulting, “is about leveraging my 20-plus years of legal, government and executive experience,” he wrote, adding, “I don’t lobby.”
Amos completed the Institute of Corporate Directors program this past December 4 at taxpayers’ expense and received his certificate.
“The goal of the program is to build competencies deemed necessary to be an effective director,” wrote Amos.
House of Commons administrators yesterday did not comment when asked why taxpayers were charged to benefit Will Amos Consulting. No other former MP was paid for any similar expense claim.
Amos left Parliament after his June 7, 2021 censure for misconduct. The MP apologized for one incident in which he urinated off-camera while attending to House business by videoconference, and a second where he appeared nude on-camera before the Commons.
“I wasn’t diagnosed with a mental health problem, but rather with hyperactive multitasking,” Amos later told reporters.
“I work hard, too hard it turns out,” Amos was quoted by the daily Le Droit. “The first evaluations from my health team suggest I have no mental health problems. On the other hand my doctor, my psychologist and my occupational therapist came to the conclusion I do too many things at the same time.”
“They conclude this hyperactive multitasking behaviour represents a significant personal and professional vulnerability,” the daily quoted Amos. “This results in distracted behaviour. The two Zoom incidents reflect problems with situational awareness, which is the result of hyperactive multitasking and high levels of stress. My new wellness plan specifically addresses stress and distraction.”
House Speaker Anthony Rota said the incidents were “a serious breach of the rules of decorum and an affront against the dignity of the House.” A committee investigation lapsed with the dissolution of the 43rd Parliament.
“Obviously when we have a case of someone literally exposing themselves to the House on two different occasions, that is a pretty serious matter,” Conservative MP Blake Richards (Banff-Airdrie, AB), then-chief Opposition Whip, said at the time.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(3) comments
Wow, this guy has a doctor, a psychologist and an occupational therapist just to be a politician. All the rest of us have trouble just finding a family doctor. This reads like a case of a libturd following one of the three tenets of being a good libturd: 1. Buy votes, preferable with other peoples money; 2. Raise taxes; 3. Look after your friends.
Ahhh, nude guy. I remember him. Frickin weirdo.
Libranos.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.