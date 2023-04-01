Global News has been served a libel notice by former Liberal MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON) for publishing an alleged conversation between a Chinese Communist agent and Dong about delaying the release of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to win an election.
Dong’s lawyer Mark Polley is asking Global News to make a “full apology and retraction” for publishing “false, malicious, irresponsible, and defamatory statements.”
“Mr. Dong respects and supports the critical role that responsible journalism plays in a free and democratic society. Indeed, Mr. Dong’s family came to Canada seeking those very values,” said Polley.
“He voted in the House of Commons for a public inquiry into foreign election interference because he believes the truth should come out.”
Global News published a story from unidentified security sources that Dong told the Chinese Communist agents in February 2021 to detain Spavor and Kovrig until after the election because the release would benefit the Conservatives.
Additionally, Global News alleged Dong had help from Chinese foreign interference to become the Liberal candidate for the Don Valley North riding.
Global News and Corus Entertainment spokesperson Rishma Govani said the company could not comment on the specific case as they received a libel notice.
“We are very mindful of the public interest and legal responsibility of this important accountability reporting,” Rishma Govani said in a statement.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
I smell a Hit Job here. All this news is based on evidence neither the Globe and Mail or Global news has seen. I like the law suit Dong is putting forth. Let’s see the facts. I sense they are throwing Dong under the bus as a distraction. JT is making big errors almost weekly these days. They want the News of him. However, this might have back fired. We now have a full public inquiry into Foreign election funny business. And this funny business is not just China, it’s other countries too. The USA has been putting puppet governments into power for years. Why would we ever think this same effort does not apply to western countries too. Look at opec. Look at all the money they have. And all these countries are dictatorships. Sure keep your eyes on China, as we should. However. There are lots of predators in the Jungle.
Chinese communist spy, Han Dong, needs to be locked up for life without bail! Or be punished as a traitor as they would in the early 1900’s! Same as the 3 spies who only got fired earlier this month!
