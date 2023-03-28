In an earlier February 24 report, the network named Dong as a “witting affiliate in China’s interference networks” to help Liberal Party candidates in the 2019 and 2021 campaigns.
“I voted in support of a public inquiry on foreign interference to demonstrate to my family, colleagues, and constituents that I have nothing to hide and to remind my false accusers and Global News that the truth will always come out in the end,” said Dong.
In Ontario, libel suits are restricted under a 2015 Protection of Public Participation Act, which Dong supported as a Liberal member of the legislature.
The so-called SLAPP Act (“strategic lawsuits against public participation”) allows defendants in a libel suit to ask the court to dismiss the case with costs if the alleged slander involved “an expression made by the person that relates to a matter of public interest.”
“In essence, I think this bill is to provide fairness and protect the small guys and also to preserve the democratic rights we enjoy in this country,” Dong said at the time.
“I also think about the intention of strategic lawsuits. I can’t help but, in my mind, assume it has to do with hiding some facts.”
SLAPP judgments have run to six figures. Joe Volpe, a former federal Liberal cabinet minister, last May 26 was ordered to pay $383,878 in costs after he sued Toronto city councillors and Catholic school trustees for defamation.
“Parties are not free to abuse the judicial system without the threat of costs,” wrote Superior Court Justice Benjamin Glustein in the case.
In 2021, a Vaughan, ON, window manufacturer Thermo Windows Inc. that sued customers for defamation over negative reviews on the internet and had the case dismissed with an order to pay $166,687 in costs.
“In my view, the plaintiffs brought this lawsuit to bully the defendants into removing their reviews from the internet,” wrote Justice Fred Myers of Ontario Superior Court.
“This is a SLAPP suit,” wrote Justice Myers.
“Accordingly, the defendants should be fully indemnified for their costs.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
If Dong is willing to have the matter aired in court, knowing that a frivolous suit can cost him big time, perhaps he is just a scapegoat thrown to the lions by JT whose failures are far more serious. Our cowardly PM has a history of such behaviour. Remember Don Cherry,
