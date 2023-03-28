Han Dong

Han Dong 

 Courtesy CBC

The former federal Liberal MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON), threatening to sue Global News, helped create a law restricting libel suits when he was a member of the Liberal Ontario government.

At the time, Dong said the free speech law was to “preserve the democratic rights we enjoy in this country.”

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

If Dong is willing to have the matter aired in court, knowing that a frivolous suit can cost him big time, perhaps he is just a scapegoat thrown to the lions by JT whose failures are far more serious. Our cowardly PM has a history of such behaviour. Remember Don Cherry,

