Former Liberal MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON) admitted in court documents that he had engaged in discussions over the phone with Communist Chinese diplomats, including Beijing’s Ambassador to Canada, on at least twelve phone calls. Dong justified these actions as “common practice” for any MP.

“Defamatory broadcasts suggest Dong had a nefarious and improper relationship with Chinese diplomats,” Dong’s lawyer wrote in a libel claim in Ontario Superior Court.

jokeco68
jokeco68

Essentially, what is happening in this CCP takeover of Canada and America is politicians denying any wrongdoing and hoping that when the court trials happen they have a judge that's also on the CCP payroll

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

I believe that Han Dong is as innocent of being a Chinese communist party operative,

as Justin Castreau is.

