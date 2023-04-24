Former Liberal MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON) admitted in court documents that he had engaged in discussions over the phone with Communist Chinese diplomats, including Beijing’s Ambassador to Canada, on at least twelve phone calls. Dong justified these actions as “common practice” for any MP.
“Defamatory broadcasts suggest Dong had a nefarious and improper relationship with Chinese diplomats,” Dong’s lawyer wrote in a libel claim in Ontario Superior Court.
The MP said he held four separate conversations with the Chinese Ambassador or China’s Consul in Toronto concerning matters unrelated to trade, tourism or his Legislative Association work, specifically the detention of Canadian business consultants Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig in Beijing.
“Dong’s relationship with the Chinese Ambassador and the Consul General are professional,” wrote his lawyer.
“They are not close friends. To the best of Dong’s knowledge, he had phone conversations with the Consul General five times and the Ambassador seven times between 2020 and 2022.”
Dong’s lawyers did not respond to questions.
The MP quit the Liberal caucus on March 22 following a Global News report of his conversations with Chinese diplomats.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Essentially, what is happening in this CCP takeover of Canada and America is politicians denying any wrongdoing and hoping that when the court trials happen they have a judge that's also on the CCP payroll
I believe that Han Dong is as innocent of being a Chinese communist party operative,
as Justin Castreau is.
