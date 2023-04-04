Former president Donald Trump pled not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records tied to the Stormy Daniels hush money payment.
Falsifying business records is usually a misdemeanour in New York state, but can be elevated to a felony if prosecutors can prove it was done in furtherance of another crime, such as a campaign finance violation, reports Fox News.
The charges stem from an alleged hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Trump attorney Michael Cohen allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 to keep her from claiming publicly she had an affair with Trump in 2006, and the case hinges on whether Trump broke the law by reimbursing Cohen for the payment.
Trump maintained he never had an affair with Daniels.
It’s an historic moment in US history as Trump becomes the only former president of the United States, and current presidential candidate, to be indicted on criminal charges.
“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!” he posted on Truth Social just moments before turning himself in.
If convicted, Trump faces a 136-year maximum sentence, although the New York Post reports that is highly unlikely.
