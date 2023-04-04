Donald Trump
Image courtesy of CBC

Former president Donald Trump pled not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records tied to the Stormy Daniels hush money payment.

Falsifying business records is usually a misdemeanour in New York state, but can be elevated to a felony if prosecutors can prove it was done in furtherance of another crime, such as a campaign finance violation, reports Fox News.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.