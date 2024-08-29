Former prison guard charged in major drug smuggling operation at womens' Fraser Valley Institution

A former correctional officer, Jason Lee, has been arrested and charged with multiple serious offences following a comprehensive investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section. The investigation uncovered a sophisticated drug smuggling operation within a women's Fraser Valley correctional facility, leading to charges against Lee and several co-conspirators.On Wednesday, Jason Lee was charged with a series of criminal offences, including:Obstruction of justice as part of a criminal organizationConspiracy to obstruct justiceConspiracy to commit trafficking in a controlled substanceObstruction of justiceAccepting a bribe as a peace officerBreach of trust by a public officerTrafficking in a controlled substance as part of a criminal organizationPossession of a controlled substance for the purpose of traffickingConspiracy to commit briberyLee has been released on strict bail conditions while the legal process continues.The arrest marks the culmination of a lengthy investigation that began when evidence suggested that a correctional officer was involved in smuggling contraband—including drugs, weapons, and cell phones—into the institution. On September 21, 2023, police executed search warrants at several locations in Chilliwack, seizing Canadian currency, illicit substances, and other illegal items, which substantiated the charges.Three other individuals, identified as Mark Majcher, Lucas Thiessen, and Jeffrey Tkatchuk, have also been charged with several related offences, including obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit trafficking. Tkatchuk faces an additional charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.“This was a complex investigation that the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section was able to advance through meticulous police work,” said Cpl. Carmen Kiener of the Chilliwack RCMP. “We take this type of criminal activity seriously, not only to protect our communities but also to ensure public trust in law enforcement. Throughout the investigative process, Canada Correctional Services was an integral partner in ensuring a comprehensive and quality investigation was completed.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.