Vincent Rigby
Vincent Rigby, who used to be the national security advisor to the prime minister but is now retired, said this week he never saw a memo that warned about Chinese agents targeting a Conservative MP. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Rigby shared with the House Affairs committee he'd read thousands of documents during his time in office.

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The Trudeau infected Liberano mafia is a branch of ChiCom organized crime

We are literally “governed” by self serving criminals working for China

The corruption is fathomless and unprecedented

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

our current govt is full of crooks and liars...time to fix that

