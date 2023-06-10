Vincent Rigby, who used to be the national security advisor to the prime minister but is now retired, said this week he never saw a memo that warned about Chinese agents targeting a Conservative MP.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Rigby shared with the House Affairs committee he'd read thousands of documents during his time in office.
“I did discuss foreign interference with the prime minister on at least one occasion formally,” testified Rigby. The briefing “was done, I believe, in early 2021.”
“I can’t get into the advice that I gave to the prime minister, specific advice and the conversations that happened.”
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service, in a July 20, 2021, memo, warned that foreign agents threatened family members of MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON) after he sponsored a Commons motion condemning human rights atrocities in China. Chong was never told of the memo.
“I am hearing from you that you hadn’t seen it,” said New Democrat MP Rachel Blaney (North Island-Powell River, BC).“I am just trying to figure this out.”
“I did not see it because I retired on June 30, 2021,” replied Rigby.
“The memo came out in July, so it was prepared and distributed after I left. I did not see drafts of it or anything along those lines or any other intelligence that I can recall referring to this. That’s why I personally did not see it.”
“I can’t understand why that would not raise questions,” asked Conservative MP Luc Berthold (Mégantic-L’Érable, QC).
“I read 5,000 to 7,000 documents,” replied Rigby.
“I would suggest a lot of those documents, probably the vast majority of them, represented threats to the democracy of Canada,” said Rigby.
“Foreign interference is not the only threat to democracy at the moment. There is a whole range of other issues.”
“I was dealing with a multitude of threats, a multitude of issues,” said Rigby.
“There was a pandemic going on. So if and it’s if — I don’t know — if I missed these documents or not, if I missed a document or two, I will take full responsibility for that. But for someone outside the system who’s never been in that kind of work to suggest, ‘Well, I’m really surprised that you didn’t pick this up,’ it’s easy to say.”
Jody Thomas, currently the prime minister's national security advisor, testified on June 1 that she received the secret security memo. However, she mentioned she didn't have a chance to read it because she was on holiday when it was sent to her.
“I acknowledge Mr. Chong should have been told,” testified Thomas.
The prime minister and cabinet repeatedly said they first learned of threats by foreign agents after reading a May 1 account in the Globe and Mail newspaper.
The disclosure prompted the Commons to vote on May 8 to “expel China diplomats responsible for and involved in affronts to Canadian democracy.”
Zhao Wei, an employee of China’s consulate in Toronto, was expelled that day for his role in targeting MP Chong’s family.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
The Trudeau infected Liberano mafia is a branch of ChiCom organized crime
We are literally “governed” by self serving criminals working for China
The corruption is fathomless and unprecedented
our current govt is full of crooks and liars...time to fix that
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.