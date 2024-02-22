Fort McMurray RCMP crackdown after 350 liquor store thefts

Wood Buffalo RCMP have been actively engaged in a targetted initiative aimed at combating a surge in liquor thefts plaguing the Fort McMurray area. Since September 2023, law enforcement has responded to an alarming tally of more than 350 calls related to liquor theft incidents from various businesses across Fort McMurray.In response to the escalating problem, authorities initiated a comprehensive strategy in December 2023, forging partnerships with key community stakeholders including SNDL Inc. (the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada) affected businesses and local legal authorities. Employing specialized investigative techniques, the Wood Buffalo RCMP's Criminal Intelligence and Crime Reduction Units undertook a concerted effort to identify and address the root causes of these pervasive thefts.Their efforts yielded significant results, with the recovery of approximately $3,000 worth of stolen property traced back to three liquor retailers in Fort McMurray. Additionally, during the course of their investigation, law enforcement seized 427 grams of suspected methamphetamine, underscoring the intersection between liquor thefts and broader criminal activities.Several arrests have been made in connection with these ongoing investigations. Among those charged include:Anthony Johnson, 26, facing one count of theft under $5,000.Theresa Antoine, 33, facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.Blaine Whiteknife, 42, facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.Dakota Merasty, 30, facing one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.Selam Asefad, 36, facing one count of theft under $5,000.Liban Hersi, 30, facing one count of theft under $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with probation orders, and four counts of failing to comply with release orders.All individuals have been released from police custody pending their respective court appearances scheduled throughout late February and early March 2024.Wood Buffalo RCMP urge anyone with pertinent information to contact them directly at (780) 788-4040. Those wishing to provide anonymous tips can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit information online via www.P3Tips.com or the "P3 Tips" app available on the Apple App or Google Play Store.