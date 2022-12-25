featured Four dead, dozens hurt in BC Christmas Eve road horror By Dave Naylor Dave Naylor News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief Author twitter Author email Dec 25, 2022 6 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Image courtesy CBC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Four people have been killed and dozens taken to hospital after a bus rolled over on snowy roads on Christmas Eve in the BC Interior.RCMP say the rollover took place about 6 p.m. Saturday, on Hwy. 97C, east of Merritt, near the Loon Lake exit.Mounties say while the crash is still being investigated, "extremely icy road conditions" are believed to have been the cause.In addition to the four people kill, a total of 53 people where taken to hospitals in Kelowna, Penticton and Merritt.Ebus director John Stepovy told The Canadian Press the bus was travelling from Kelowna to Vancouver at the time of the crash.“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that was onboard, the coach and their family and loved ones,” he said.“(We’re) certainly thankful for the first responders, RCMP, the health workers for their support and work on this, and I can say that we’re continuing to co-operate with the RCMP.”Premier David Eby, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming released a joint statement Saturday evening.“Our thoughts are with those impacted by the crash, their loved ones, and the first responders and health-care workers giving their all to treat people and keep them safe,” the statement read. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ebus Bcpoli Rcmp Merritt Dave Naylor News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years. Author twitter Author email Follow Dave Naylor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Amy08 Dec 25, 2022 2:27pm That idiot Eby posted it on twatter before the families even heard about the accident! Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Smith: I'll protect Alberta from EVs Rosin reads 'Twas the Night Before Notley and Trudeau' rendition in Alberta Legislature Four dead, dozens hurt in BC Christmas Eve road horror Number of top one percent of earners in Canada remains unchanged since 2012 UCP MLA David Hanson defeated by a single vote
