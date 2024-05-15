Fraud network disrupted, 90 charges laid after CPS investigation

Calgary police have laid a 90 charges against two individuals following an extensive eight-month investigation into an alleged fraud network operating in the northwest community of Bowness.The investigation, initiated in October 2023, revealed a pattern of criminal activities including local and interprovincial break-ins targeting storage lockers, motel offices, and commercial establishments. Suspects pilfered identification documents, banking information, and other monetary goods, which were then utilized to produce fraudulent identification and cheques at a residence located in the 6300 block of Bowview Rd. N.W.On Thursday, May 2, police executed a search warrant at the aforementioned residence, seizing 28 items crucial to the investigation. These included identification documents, tax information, electronic devices employed in the production of fraudulent identification, and two vehicles suspected to have been obtained through fraudulent means.As a result of the investigation, Susan Jane Hillier, 41, of Calgary, and Brian Michael Bischke, 43, of Calgary, were arrested and charged with a litany of offenses ranging from fraud and possession of stolen property to identity theft and forgery.Insp. Keith Hurley emphasized the gravity of identity theft and fraud, highlighting their profound impact on victims and the broader community. He stressed the importance of proactive policing and investigative efforts in holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.Both Hillier and Bischke are scheduled to appear in court for their respective charges, with Hillier's next appearance slated for May 27, and Bischke's for May 21.Individuals who have fallen victim to fraud or identity theft are encouraged to report incidents to the Calgary Police Service or Crime Stoppers. Reporting such crimes not only assists law enforcement in pursuing investigations but also serves to alert others to potential risks.Furthermore, instances of fraudulent communication, including text messages, emails, or phone calls, should be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre to aid in ongoing investigations and safeguard the public against further harm.