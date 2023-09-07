Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, in the second day of their trial on mischief and intimidation charges, heard testimony from Ottawa Police Services (OPS) Russell Lucas on the days leading up to the implementation of the Emergencies Act.
Lucas, who admitted although he was in charge of overseeing a plan to concentrate protestors to a designated area on Wellington Street to help minimize the impact on the city, never entered the Wellington demonstration zone, nor did he directly participate in negotiations, nor has he ever had any contact with Lich or Barber.
Lawrence Greenspon, Lich’s counsel, referenced a City Hall meeting on February 12 2022, which was arranged between the truckers and Mayor Jim Watson by trucker lawyer Keith Wilson with the aim of reducing the protest footprint.
A letter from Lich urging truckers to “reposition trucks” suggests the protestors were willing to be compliant with police orders. Yet, as Greenspon pointed out in his cross examination, Lucas said at the Emergencies Act public inquiry in October 2022 that they were “separatists and anarchists with trucks.”
Greenspon, referencing logs from the Police Liaison Team, read an entry stating Keith Wilson was already communicating with truckers about minimizing the footprint.
“Truckers want to move 40-plus trucks starting [February 14],” Wilson read. “They have room to fit on Wellington.”
“Truckers are prepared to honour their commitment to the Mayor,” Wilson’s log read.
Lucas, who did not attend any of the meetings with the truckers, testified on the day the Emergencies Act was called, vehicles were still blocking intersections, trucks were prevented from moving, and “there were no more concessions.”
The police instructed city officials to ask the truckers how they would decide who would move.
“They thought they would all move,” Lucas said. “They were told this is not possible.”
Lucas was also asked if the Freedom Convoy demonstrators “turned violent” towards police officers during that time.
“No,” Lucas said. “Public safety [was upheld].”
On the evening of February 14 2022 the Emergencies Act was implemented, and the next morning, the truckers received a briefing note stating there would be no more movement of vehicles and to expect enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.