Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, in the second day of their trial on mischief and intimidation charges, heard testimony from Ottawa Police Services (OPS) Russell Lucas on the days leading up to the implementation of the Emergencies Act

Lucas, who admitted although he was in charge of overseeing a plan to concentrate protestors to a designated area on Wellington Street to help minimize the impact on the city, never entered the Wellington demonstration zone, nor did he directly participate in negotiations, nor has he ever had any contact with Lich or Barber. 

