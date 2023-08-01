Freeland delivers budget
Image courtesy of a screenshot

Chrystia Freeland's chauffeur claimed expenses for meals and other costs for 28 days while driving the finance minister, mainly in Toronto, according to government records.

On Monday, Freeland said she did not use a car with a chauffeur, but she did not explain the charges made by her driver.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(6) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

When the MSM is running cover for you, such as they constantly do for the liberals, you can lie cheat and steal at will, and not have to worry about it. For example if this was a conservative making this claim, the MSM would be stalking them 24-7 waiting for them to NOT ride their bike, then it would be front page news for months about how the conservative lied, but a liberal gets to stage these events, the MSM even gets in on the act, they snap a few pictures and claim see, they ride their bikes, just like I’m sure the MSM made sure there was no price tags viewable when pig thighs Freeland did her little liar act at a grocery store, the same where the MSM shows nothing but “adoring” fans surrounding Justin Castro, but shows people wearing “offensive” T shirts with Smith and Polieirve. Don’t trust the MSM, and if they want to talk to you, let them know how much they are despised.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Has anyone ever seen Freeland actually riding a bike anywhere? That picture looks very much staged too me. When you zoom in you can see that the seat of the bike is raised to accommodate a person of average height and not a shorty like Freeland. What is the guard doing standing at the door, he should be on a bike too.

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

You must forgive her. It’s hard to keep your story straight when it’s based on lies upon lies upon lies.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

She's such a good little Marxist.

Report Add Reply
bill.moulton
bill.moulton

Nothing fake looking about that picture at all. Most people ride bikes while wearing skirts and high heals.

Report Add Reply
Alterego64
Alterego64

so true!

Report Add Reply

