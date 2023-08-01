Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Liberal MP Julie Dabrusin (Toronto-Danforth, ON) tried to support Freeland by saying that they had ridden bicycles together for official government purposes.
“I have biked alongside Chrystia Freeland to work,” Dabrusin tweeted on Monday.
“Recently, we rode together to get to the announcement of the grocery rebate.”
“The real world exists outside of your Twitter bubble and out here we are walking the talk and riding our bikes,” wrote Dabrusin.
I have biked alongside @cafreeland to work. Recently we rode together to get to the announcement about the grocery rebate. I hear your talk @MelissaLantsman but the real world exists outside of your Twitter bubble, and out here…we are walking the walk and riding our bikes. pic.twitter.com/dvgiJt9TYT
The MP shared a picture of Freeland and herself standing with their bikes.
Federal travel expense records show Freeland's chauffeur made expense claims for 28 days.
The charges were labelled as either “ministerial transportation” or “transportation of the minister.”
Chauffeured trips within Ottawa were not included.
Chauffeur Daniel Labelle claimed expenses in Toronto last March 6 and 7 “to support the deputy prime minister and minister of Finance with meetings and events” in Toronto and again on Feb. 18 and 19, 2022. The chauffeur in 2021 billed for driving Freeland in Toronto on April 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27, May 2 and 3, May 5 and 6, again on May 25 and 26, July 28, 29 and 30.
The billings did not include Freeland’s use of a chauffeured car in Quebec City last March 21 and 22, in Montréal last Nov. 8, Aug. 21 and 22nd and April 11, and in Montréal again on July 19 and 20, 2021.
Freeland stated on Friday that she chose not to travel by car because her Toronto home is near a subway line.
“I right now am an MP from downtown Toronto,” said Freeland.
“A fact that still shocks my dad is I don’t actually own a car because I live in downtown Toronto. I am like 300 metres from the nearest subway.”
“I walk, I take the subway,” said Freeland.
“I make my kids walk and ride their bikes and take the subway. It’s actually healthier for our family. I can live that way.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(6) comments
When the MSM is running cover for you, such as they constantly do for the liberals, you can lie cheat and steal at will, and not have to worry about it. For example if this was a conservative making this claim, the MSM would be stalking them 24-7 waiting for them to NOT ride their bike, then it would be front page news for months about how the conservative lied, but a liberal gets to stage these events, the MSM even gets in on the act, they snap a few pictures and claim see, they ride their bikes, just like I’m sure the MSM made sure there was no price tags viewable when pig thighs Freeland did her little liar act at a grocery store, the same where the MSM shows nothing but “adoring” fans surrounding Justin Castro, but shows people wearing “offensive” T shirts with Smith and Polieirve. Don’t trust the MSM, and if they want to talk to you, let them know how much they are despised.
Has anyone ever seen Freeland actually riding a bike anywhere? That picture looks very much staged too me. When you zoom in you can see that the seat of the bike is raised to accommodate a person of average height and not a shorty like Freeland. What is the guard doing standing at the door, he should be on a bike too.
You must forgive her. It’s hard to keep your story straight when it’s based on lies upon lies upon lies.
She's such a good little Marxist.
Nothing fake looking about that picture at all. Most people ride bikes while wearing skirts and high heals.
so true!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.