Pride parade

Toronto Pride Parade 

 Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday that the federal government is trying to protect “the safety of every single Canadian,” which was the reason for the travel warning for sexual minorities going to the United States. 

Chrystia Freeland

Chrystia Freeland 

However, Freeland did not mention any specific threats.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Is Freeland really this friggin stupid . . . the obvious answer is "YES" ! ! !

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Drama queens.

gporter
gporter

If they kept it confined to the bedroom, even Saudi Arabia wouldn't be a danger.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

They should all head for the beautiful Dubai.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Okay I'm confused. 🤔 How would anyone know who's a member of a sexual minority?

martina1
martina1

Because they have the need to rub it in everyone’s faces.

