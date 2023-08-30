Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday that the federal government is trying to protect “the safety of every single Canadian,” which was the reason for the travel warning for sexual minorities going to the United States.
However, Freeland did not mention any specific threats.
“Every Canadian government, very much including our government, needs to put at the centre of everything we do the interests and the safety of every single Canadian and every single group of Canadians,” Freeland told reporters.
“That is what we are doing now.”
In a revised travel advisory for the U.S., the department of Foreign Affairs stated “some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect LGBTQ persons. Check relevant state and local laws.” No reason was given.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Freeland said she thought the travel warning was needed.
“As someone who has had the real privilege of serving as Canada’s foreign minister, I know our travel advisories are done very professionally,” said Freeland.
“We have professionals in the government whose job is to look carefully around the world and monitor whether there are particular dangers to particular groups of Canadians.”
“That is their job and it is the right thing to do,” said Freeland.
“When it comes to the United States specifically, I have personal experience of dealing with the diversity of U.S. administrations and of dealing with American leaders at all levels.”
The American travel advisory is mild compared to others. Sexual minority tourists are advised they “may face the death penalty” in Saudi Arabia, “should carefully consider the risks of travelling to Hungary” due to shunning and may face discrimination in “travelling to Sri Lanka.”
“Foreign laws and customs related to sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics can be very different from those in Canada,” said a foreign ministry guide Travel and Your Sexual Orientation.
“As a result, you could face certain barriers and risks when you travel outside Canada. Research and prepare your trip in advance to help your travels go smoothly.”
The Foreign Affairs department gives out four different types of travel advisories. The places considered the least risky for Canadians to visit include countries like Australia, Bermuda, Japan, and the United States.
The second risk level, called a "high degree of caution," includes countries like Germany, France, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.
During a meeting on June 8 of the Senate Foreign Affairs committee, Senator Michael MacDonald (NS) said that China was considered as safe as Belgium, which did not make much sense to him.
“Why would China have a Level Two categorization the same as the United Kingdom and Belgium?” asked Senator MacDonald, adding he was “very surprised” given the 2018 police kidnappings of two Canadian business consultants in Beijing, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. The pair spent nearly three years in detention.
“That advice is composed of many different factors,” replied David Morrison, deputy foreign minister.
“Some of it would be political risk.”
Other factors were “just plain criminality,” added Morrison.
“I certainly accept at times there will be counterintuitive results,” testified Morrison.
“I suspect, as I say, that could be because of petty theft, criminality, those kinds of risks to Canadians rather than the kind of two Michaels risks.”
(6) comments
Is Freeland really this friggin stupid . . . the obvious answer is "YES" ! ! !
Drama queens.
If they kept it confined to the bedroom, even Saudi Arabia wouldn't be a danger.
They should all head for the beautiful Dubai.
Okay I'm confused. 🤔 How would anyone know who's a member of a sexual minority?
Because they have the need to rub it in everyone’s faces.
