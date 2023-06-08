Freeland delivers budget
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said that the increase in interest rates would see “a lot of people struggling” to pay their mortgages.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada (BoC) raised the interest rate from 4.5% to 4.75%. This is higher than the rate of 1.5% that it was a year ago, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

