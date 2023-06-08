Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said that the increase in interest rates would see “a lot of people struggling” to pay their mortgages.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada (BoC) raised the interest rate from 4.5% to 4.75%. This is higher than the rate of 1.5% that it was a year ago, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“I know a lot of people are struggling,” Freeland told the Senate National Finance committee.
“I know the increase in interest rates. I know a lot of people saw that and said, ‘Oh, what am I going to do with my mortgage?’”
The interest rate change is the ninth increase in the past 15 months since March 2, 2022. The BoC has announced that its next update will be on July 12.
“This is a very difficult time for Canadians,” Freeland told reporters immediately following the BoC announcement.
“It is very difficult for middle-class Canadians.”
“High-interest rates are really creating hardship for Canadian families,” said Freeland.
“We must understand we are approaching the end of this difficult period.”
“What do you say to Canadians who are worried about their mortgage payments?” asked a reporter.
“It is an issue that worries me a lot,” replied Freeland.
“What’s your message to people who are questioning whether or not they can continue to afford their houses or enter the market at all?” asked a reporter.
“There are a lot of anxious Canadians right now who will be concerned when they see this step taken by the Bank of Canada,” replied Freeland.
“This is entirely understandable. I absolutely understand that anxiety.”
Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre on Wednesday called the rate increase a “sucker punch” for mortgage holders.
“We know Canadians cannot pay their bills,” Poilievre told the Commons.
“Tonight families will sit down with their kids at their dining room table to say, ‘Sorry, we have to sell the house because mortgage payments are going to go up as much as $1,500 per month,’” said Poilievre.
“That is not me. That is according to the Bank of Canada.”
The interest rate was increased after the release of a quarterly Market Pulse report by Equifax Canada on Tuesday.
The report showed household debt across the country reached $2.37 trillion. Additionally, Canadians’ credit card spending was found to be 21.5% higher than the levels before the pandemic.
“In the first quarter, 175,000 more consumers missed payments on at least one non-mortgage product representing an 18.8% increase from the first quarter of 2022,” wrote Equifax.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
