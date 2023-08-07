Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The cabinet blacklisted Nikita Mikhalkov, an Academy Award-winning filmmaker known for starring in the movie Burnt By The Sun.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Mikhalkov was one of 18 Russians who were censured for their support of the war in Ukraine.
“The individuals include Russian celebrities who use their art to promote Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the department of Foreign Affairs wrote in a Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement.
Mikhalkov was singled out for “promoting Kremlin propaganda.”
Burnt By The Sun depicted one family’s life under Stalinism, “an intense story of eloquent lyricism and harsh brutality,” wrote one Canadian reviewer “a Chekhovian tale in which everyone is a villain.”
The movie had the honour of opening the Montréal World Film Festival and won the 1995 Oscar for Best Foreign Film.
Also, Mikhalkov directed a 2009 Russian remake of the courtroom drama Twelve Angry Men.
Mikhalkov earlier told an Associated Press reporter “I can’t say I am satisfied with what is happening in our government, to put it mildly. Our leaders have gone the way of blood and violence.”
The Department of Foreign Affairs acknowledged that blacklisting Russian artists under the Special Economic Measures Regulations was done mainly as a symbolic measure.
“It is likely the newly listed individuals and entities have limited linkages with Canada and therefore do not have business dealings that are significant to the Canadian economy,” said Foreign Affairs.
In Canada, people are not allowed to engage in any business transactions with Mikhalkov. If they do, they could face severe penalties, such as fines of up to $25,000 and imprisonment for up to five years.
Additionally, any assets that Mikhalkov has in Canada will be frozen.
The point was to “condemn the destruction of Ukrainian cultural objects and institutions as Russia seeks to destroy Ukrainian culture and identity,” said the Impact Statement.
Canada also blacklisted other Russians, including rapper Timur Yunusov, known as Timati, who appeared in a music video Get Your Groove On with Snoop Dogg in 2009.
Singer Phillip Kirkorov, who had a tour in Canada in 2018, was also included in the list.
Another singer, Zarifa Mgoyan, known as Zara, who was named the 2016 UNESCO Artist for Peace for her efforts in “promoting inclusion for children and adults with disabilities” was also blacklisted.
In addition, the Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova and her deputy were blacklisted, as were the historian Mikhail Piotrovsky, director of the Hermitage Museum of St. Petersburg and singer Yaroslav Dronov, who recorded a 2022 war song Rise Up and performed for Russian troops in Ukraine under the show name Shaman.
“Russia is using its celebrities in the cultural sector to promote the Kremlin’s propaganda about the invasion of Ukraine,” said the Foreign Affairs department.
“Russia is systematically destroying Ukrainian culture as part of its ongoing violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
