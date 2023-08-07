Kremlin Moscow
Image courtesy of Wikicommons

The cabinet blacklisted Nikita Mikhalkov, an Academy Award-winning filmmaker known for starring in the movie Burnt By The Sun

Nikita Mikhalkov

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Mikhalkov was one of 18 Russians who were censured for their support of the war in Ukraine.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Jablonski
Jablonski

Such as Brian Lilley wanted Alex Ovechkin’s captaincy removed. There is a war going on that is so steeped in corruption that no one knows the real truth.

