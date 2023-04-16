Earth

The image of Earth in space like a blue marble highlights the planet's fragility and the beauty of it. 

 Courtesy NASA

The G7 committed to phasing out fossil fuels faster, encouraging other nations to do the same.

However, they disagreed on setting new deadlines for discontinuing polluting power sources such as coal.

Coal mining

 

(3) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

what a nuts idea...

JPB
JPB

Never before have elected officials completely ignored the people that they serve and destroyed our lives and those of our children to chase a ludicrious and unattainable goal.

timagis
timagis

I'm so glad I won't live long enough to see this sh@t show. There is no climate crisis just another hoax. You just can't fix stupid & stupid should hurt-Charlie Brown.

