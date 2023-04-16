The G7 committed to phasing out fossil fuels faster, encouraging other nations to do the same.
However, they disagreed on setting new deadlines for discontinuing polluting power sources such as coal.
The language used in discussions among the G7 allies regarding the balance between climate action and energy security reveals the extent of their disagreements.
Japan, as the host of the summit, led the opposition to the most ambitious proposals that were put forward.
Following two days of discussions in the northern city of Sapporo, the climate and environment ministers pledged to “accelerate the phase-out of unabated fossil fuels so as to achieve net zero in energy systems by 2050 at the latest … and call on others to join us in taking the same action.”
The G7 did not propose any additional deadlines beyond their commitment from last year to significantly reduce fossil fuel use in their electricity industries by 2035.
Agnes Pannier-Runacher, France's Energy Transition minister, stated that including the term “phase-out” was still a significant advancement in preparation for the G20 and COP28 summits.
During the summit, Britain and France proposed a new objective of ending the use of “unabated” coal power — which does not involve any measures to offset emissions — from the power grids of G7 nations this decade.
The ongoing Ukrainian war is affecting global energy supplies, this objective was met with resistance from other G7 members, such as Japan and the United States.
“I would obviously have liked to have been able to make a commitment to phase out coal by 2030,” Pannier-Runacher told AFP.
“It is one issue on which we can still make progress in forthcoming discussions, particularly at COP28,” the UN climate conference in Dubai is happening in November.
The G7 nations, consisting of industrialized countries such as Germany, Italy, Canada, and the EU, committed to cease new plastic pollution by 2040.
While Britain, Canada, and the EU are already part of an international coalition aiming for the same objective, this is the first time Japan and the United States have pledged to achieve the 2040 target.
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development says plastic waste has doubled worldwide over the past two decades, with only 9% recycled successfully.
The G7 ministers urged for a global peak in greenhouse emissions no later than 2025, with experts noting that this statement is primarily directed towards China, the world's largest carbon emitter, as it is currently targeting its peak to be reached in 2030.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
what a nuts idea...
Never before have elected officials completely ignored the people that they serve and destroyed our lives and those of our children to chase a ludicrious and unattainable goal.
I'm so glad I won't live long enough to see this sh@t show. There is no climate crisis just another hoax. You just can't fix stupid & stupid should hurt-Charlie Brown.
